Adult Services
Adult Winter Reading Program
There’s still time to join the fun and log your reading online! The more you read, the more chances you have to win a grand prize. The Adult Winter Reading Program runs through the end of February. Register at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/. Keep warm and read on!
Pakistani Dessert Demonstration
Tuesday, Feb. 9 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Discover the deliciousness of world cuisine. Join us for this virtual cooking demonstration with local chef, Huma Siddiqui. She'll demonstrate how to make two of her favorite Pakistani desserts: Ras-Malai, baked ricotta with sugar, green cardamoms, and almonds and puff pastry sticks sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Recipe will be shared with registrants. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom login information, register on the events page on www.sunlib.org.
Book Buzz
Fridays at 12:00 noon
Want to know what books are buzzing? Looking for something great to read? We've got you covered! Every Friday at noon, library staff are live on Facebook to share with you some of the hot books we are reading! You can also watch Book Buzz videos when it is convenient for you-- past videos can be found in the Videos section of the Sun Prairie Public Library Facebook page.
Adult Services Librarians are available to assist you by telephone, Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Call the Information Desk at 825-0702.
Children’s & Teen Services
Winter Reading Program
Winter Reading Challenge: Keep warm and read on! Enter your reading in Beanstack and earn a book! ALL reading counts -- including the reading you do for school! Through Feb. 28. Register today at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.org/
Celebrate Black History Month with Picture Books
Mondays at 4:30 p.m. 2/1, 2/8, 2/15, 2/22
Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.: 2/4, 2/11, 2/18, 2/25
On Mondays and Fridays during the month of February, tune in for picture books to learn about and celebrate Black History! New books will premiere on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. each week. The recordings will be available for a minimum of one week on the SPPLYS Facebook page and the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Storytimes
Regularly scheduled virtual Storytimes resumed the week of Jan. 25. Small Fry Storytime is on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Storytime is on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join the SPPLYS Storytime Facebook Group to participate or view on the SPPL YouTube Channel.
Programming-To-Go
Would you like a brown paper bag full of activities to entertain your child? We've got the answer! Each bag is filled with at least three activities for Preschooler (age 2-5)! During the school year, we are focusing on Preschoolers as a regular PTG offering, with Family Bags offered periodically. They can be requested at any time along with a Librarian's Choice book request -- we are happy to include one with a curbside pickup.
Teen Creativity Club
Wednesday, Feb. 10 3-4 p.m.
Join Melissa on Zoom for Creativity Club! We'll do a variety of projects including Paint Night. Supplies will be provided ahead of time via curbside appointment when necessary. Registration is required. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. This program is for teens in 6th - 12th grade.
Gaming with Melissa
Fridays from 3-4 p.m.
Online Games with Melissa - Teach Melissa how to play!
Melissa wants to learn how to play Among Us! Teach her how. Game with Melissa on Fridays at 3 p.m. We will also play Codenames, Jackbox, and more! Registration required for each session and space is limited. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. All sessions will be held on Zoom.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Mondays, 4-5 pm C.H. Bird Elementary
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more. Visit the table outside the Dream Bus, for touch-less browsing. On-board service will not be offered. Staff will be observing social distancing and wearing masks.
Drive-Thru Holds Pick-Up Window
Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
The drive-thru window is available for contactless, no-appointment pickup every Sunday afternoon. To pick up at the window, place a hold in LINKcat. When you receive notice that your hold is available, drive to the library and into the driveway that leads past the bookdrops. Follow the signs to the service window that has been installed in the porch. Pick-ups will take around 5 minutes per vehicle, so if two cars are in front of you, expect to wait 15 minutes before you have your holds in hand. Visit www.sunlib.org for more details.
Most Indoor Services Suspended
Due to increased rates of COVID infection via community spread, most services inside the library are suspended and the front doors are locked. Patrons who need technology services (computers, copier, printer, fax, scan) are allowed inside the library, but all other patrons will be asked to access the library through digital services and curbside pickup. To access library technology services, ring the doorbell in the front of the library. A staff member will escort you into the building. No other in-person services are available until further notice.
Technology Service Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Services available
Computer use (limited to 4 people at a time and 1 hour sessions)
Copy, print, fax, scan services
Curbside delivery of holds (during Curbside Pickup Hours)
All digital services and collections
Phone consultations with Adult and Youth Services staff
Wireless service from the parking lot
Curbside pickup of holds continues to be available by appointment. For questions about holds pickup, please call the library at 825-7323 or email us using using the contact form, under “Contact Us” at www.sunlib.org.
Curbside Pickup Hours:
Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.