Sun Prairie DECA students take home 42 medals from state competition
Sun Prairie DECA recently participated in the DECA State Career Development Conference, taking home multiple awards.

On Saturday, March 13 Sun Prairie DECA enjoyed the end of a truly unique DECA State Career Development Conference. Sun Prairie students did extremely well taking home a collective 42 test and role play medals.

Please congratulate the following individuals for their success (those finishing in top-7 have qualified for nationals, others could bump in):

Mara Bunderson, Accounting Applications 4th place

Zoe Wardle, Automotive Services Marketing 1st place

Yashneil Randhawa, Business Finance 10th place

Ankit Janamanchi, Business Services Marketing 2nd place

Skye Lindsey & Will Nowicki, Buying & Merchandising 5th place

Joy Amessoudji & Lauren Burke, Entrepreneurship Team 4th place

Sophia Green, Food Marketing 9th place

Kaden Calkins, Food Marketing 5th place

Lily Breyer, Hotel & Lodging 1st place

Prisha Poddar, Human Resources 7th place

John Trilling, Human Resources 4th place

Sumedha Yarlagadda, Human Resources 1st place

Martin Azocar, Personal Financial Literacy 10th place

Jillian Buenger, Personal Financial Literacy 7th place

Connor Macy, Quick Serve Restaurant Management 7th place

Caitlyn Murphree, Restaurant Marketing 9th place

Sydney Kostelac, Restaurant Marketing 2nd place

Liz Volz, Restaurant Marketing 1st place

Carissa Murphree, Retail Merchandising 7th place

B-Lilia Vang, Retail Merchandising 5th place

Carson Lipinski, Sports & Entertainment 2nd place

Project Winners:

Lily Breyer, Hospitality Professional Selling 1st place

Sumedha Yarlagadda, Financial Consulting 5th place

Carissa Murphree, Professional Selling 4th place

Liz Volz, Sports & Entertainment Operations Research (topic: Prairie Athletic Club promotion through the pandemic) 4th place

Carson Lipinski, Integrated Marketing Event (topic: Downtown Sun Prairie Drive-Thru events) 1st place

