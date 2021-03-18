Sun Prairie DECA students take home 42 medals from state competition

On Saturday, March 13 Sun Prairie DECA enjoyed the end of a truly unique DECA State Career Development Conference. Sun Prairie students did extremely well taking home a collective 42 test and role play medals.
Please congratulate the following individuals for their success (those finishing in top-7 have qualified for nationals, others could bump in):
Mara Bunderson, Accounting Applications 4th place
Zoe Wardle, Automotive Services Marketing 1st place
Yashneil Randhawa, Business Finance 10th place
Ankit Janamanchi, Business Services Marketing 2nd place
Skye Lindsey & Will Nowicki, Buying & Merchandising 5th place
Joy Amessoudji & Lauren Burke, Entrepreneurship Team 4th place
Sophia Green, Food Marketing 9th place
Kaden Calkins, Food Marketing 5th place
Lily Breyer, Hotel & Lodging 1st place
Prisha Poddar, Human Resources 7th place
John Trilling, Human Resources 4th place
Sumedha Yarlagadda, Human Resources 1st place
Martin Azocar, Personal Financial Literacy 10th place
Jillian Buenger, Personal Financial Literacy 7th place
Connor Macy, Quick Serve Restaurant Management 7th place
Caitlyn Murphree, Restaurant Marketing 9th place
Sydney Kostelac, Restaurant Marketing 2nd place
Liz Volz, Restaurant Marketing 1st place
Carissa Murphree, Retail Merchandising 7th place
B-Lilia Vang, Retail Merchandising 5th place
Carson Lipinski, Sports & Entertainment 2nd place
Project Winners:
Lily Breyer, Hospitality Professional Selling 1st place
Sumedha Yarlagadda, Financial Consulting 5th place
Carissa Murphree, Professional Selling 4th place
Liz Volz, Sports & Entertainment Operations Research (topic: Prairie Athletic Club promotion through the pandemic) 4th place
Carson Lipinski, Integrated Marketing Event (topic: Downtown Sun Prairie Drive-Thru events) 1st place
