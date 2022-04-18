The Sun Prairie Parks Earth Day cleanup has been expanded this year to include all parks at 45 locations in the city. Volunteers are needed for the event on Saturday April 23, 2022 from 9 a.m.-noon.
The event is guaranteed to provide a sense of fulfillment for helping the community while caring for the Earth. Or, if you need additional motivation, you could do it for the free beer or soda. Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen is teaming up and offering a voucher for a free pint to all volunteers.
“We are especially excited about the cleanup this year given the huge turnout that we saw last year.” said Jonathan Stevens, Board President of the Sun Prairie Parks Friends. “We already have well over 100 volunteers, including 15 different organizations, that have signed up to help care for over 45 parks, trails, and natural areas around the city. Given the magnitude of this effort, we still need help from just as many more!”
The event will commence with a kickoff at Sheehan Park West at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 23. After a brief welcome, instructions, and distribution of collection bags, volunteers will disperse across the city to conduct a clean sweep of the parks that they signed up for. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy footwear and bring gloves and other personal items like a water bottle, sunscreen, and bug spray. Upon clearing all litter and trash, volunteers can then properly dispose of garbage that they collected, or return it to a central collection point at Sheehan Park West.
Many groups and organizations have already committed to participate in the event including The YMCA of Sun Prairie, SEWA USA, Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, Lions Club of Sun Prairie, SP Moves, Cub Scouts Pack 143, Good Shepard Episcopal Church, Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, The Friends of the Sun Prairie Library, The Sun Prairie Community Gardens, The Sun Prairie Media Center, The Sun Prairie Dream Park Board, The Sun Prairie Parks Friends, and more.