Sun Prairie students on Lakeside Lutheran High School Honor Roll

Following is the Q3 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20 

High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)

Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)

High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack DePrey

High Honors: Gr. 9, Tyler Gresens

High Honors: Gr. 9, Ethan Gulczynski

High Honors: Gr. 9, Natalie Raymond

High Honors: Gr. 9, Averi Wolfram

High Honors: Gr. 10, Ella DeNoyer

High Honors: Gr. 10, Greta Pingel

High Honors: Gr. 10, Ianna Wolfram

High Honors: Gr. 11, Ella Butzine

High Honors: Gr. 11, Jada Gresens

High Honors: Gr. 11, Kaylee Raymond

High Honors: Gr. 12, Alessandra Murray

Honors: Gr. 9, Owen Kraft

Honors: Gr. 10, Calvin Murray

Honors: Gr. 10, Nicholas Peterson

Honors: Gr. 11, Noah Fields

Honors: Gr. 11, Emmilee Hillier

Honors: Gr. 11, Hailey Miller

Honors: Gr. 11, Lillian Runke

Honors: Gr. 12, Dinesh Tadepalli

Commendable: Gr. 9, William Miller

Commendable: Gr. 10, Blake Gullickson

Commendable: Gr. 11, Nathan Chesterman

Commendable: Gr. 11, Remy Matthews

Commendable: Gr. 11, Morgan Slonaker

Commendable: Gr. 12, Haakon Ellestad

Commendable: Gr. 12, Calvin Grant

Commendable: Gr. 12, August Gresens

