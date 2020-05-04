Sun Prairie students on Lakeside Lutheran High School Honor Roll
Following is the Q3 honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School 2019-20
High Honors Honor Roll (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Honors (3.25 – 3.749 GPA)
Commendables (3.0 – 3.249 GPA)
High Honors: Gr. 9, Jack DePrey
High Honors: Gr. 9, Tyler Gresens
High Honors: Gr. 9, Ethan Gulczynski
High Honors: Gr. 9, Natalie Raymond
High Honors: Gr. 9, Averi Wolfram
High Honors: Gr. 10, Ella DeNoyer
High Honors: Gr. 10, Greta Pingel
High Honors: Gr. 10, Ianna Wolfram
High Honors: Gr. 11, Ella Butzine
High Honors: Gr. 11, Jada Gresens
High Honors: Gr. 11, Kaylee Raymond
High Honors: Gr. 12, Alessandra Murray
Honors: Gr. 9, Owen Kraft
Honors: Gr. 10, Calvin Murray
Honors: Gr. 10, Nicholas Peterson
Honors: Gr. 11, Noah Fields
Honors: Gr. 11, Emmilee Hillier
Honors: Gr. 11, Hailey Miller
Honors: Gr. 11, Lillian Runke
Honors: Gr. 12, Dinesh Tadepalli
Commendable: Gr. 9, William Miller
Commendable: Gr. 10, Blake Gullickson
Commendable: Gr. 11, Nathan Chesterman
Commendable: Gr. 11, Remy Matthews
Commendable: Gr. 11, Morgan Slonaker
Commendable: Gr. 12, Haakon Ellestad
Commendable: Gr. 12, Calvin Grant
Commendable: Gr. 12, August Gresens
