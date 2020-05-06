FILE - This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. Stay-at-home orders, traveling fears and the cancellation of sporting events, concerts and theme parks have forced the Make-a-Wish foundation to come to a stand-still, leaving young people’s requests in holding patterns. The charity has introduced “Messages of Hope,” encouraging the public and celebrities to record inspiring messages and upload them to social media, and so far, stars like Reynolds have already participated.