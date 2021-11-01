Nothing is more transcendent than biting into a perfectly ripened pear, one so juicy you have to eat it leaning over the sink. Divine! Nothing is better — except maybe this chutney.
Wait! What the heck is chutney? Chutney comes from the East Indian “chatni,” meaning “to eat with appetite,” and refers to a condiment that’s like a savory, sweet and sour preserve. It’s a mix of chopped fruits, vinegar, spices and sugar cooked into a scrumptious chunky spread.
Chutney is served as an accompaniment to chicken, turkey and pork, as well as dishes like Indian curries. But chutney goes with so many things! It’s delicious added to sandwiches, especially chicken or turkey salad for some unexpected zing. Try it with roasted sweet potatoes or squash. But my personal fave is putting some on a sharp cheddar grilled cheese sandwich, which is ridiculously delicious.
Pear chutney is an autumn staple to have on hand as an appetizer because it’s a major upgrade to any cheese board and makes amazing crostini with a little brie, goat cheese or cream cheese.
PEAR GINGER CHUTNEY
Yield: 3 cups Prep: 15 minutes Cook: 30 minutes to simmer
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup onion or shallot, fine dice
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar, packed
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1 tablespoon crystalized ginger, minced
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
3 cups fresh, firm red pears, chopped
1. In a 3-quart saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add onion and garlic, and saute until onion is soft, being careful not to brown or burn.
2. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, cranberries, ginger, cinnamon, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
3. Add the pears and stir to incorporate. Simmer uncovered for at least 30 minutes, or until the liquids reduce and become syrupy. Taste and adjust seasoning, if desired.
4. Serve hot, warm, room temperature or cold. Keeps refrigerated for up to two weeks.
The wonderful thing about this chutney recipe is its versatility. You can use any variety of pear or apple in this recipe. The flavor difference between a tart granny smith apple versus a sweet ripe bartlett pear makes for a completely different chutney.
Apple cider vinegar is classic in chutneys, but you could use balsamic to give it a beautiful red color. Other dried fruits can be substituted for cranberries, like raisins, dried blueberries, cherries, apples, apricots or even chopped figs.
This chutney is wonderful with sweet white varietals, like Riesling and Moscato, but surprisingly delicious with lighter reds too, like pinot noir.