Stacey Dudley will start as the Northside Community School Site Coordinator in January.
Dudley brings 23 years of experience in the human services field, is an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loves to spend time with her family.
Here personal and professional mantra is to leave a legacy of loving others and she is excited to do so in her role at Northside.
Dudley’s entire career path has been devoted to helping individuals and families facing obstacles, starting when she worked for AmeriCorps after college to help at-risk youth in the Oshkosh School District. Full of positive energy, Dudley said that she believes the key to helping people overcome challenges is human connection.“We all want to be known and understood at our core,” she said in a 2019 interview with Hometown News.
Dudley grew up in the Green Bay area, graduating from Green Bay Southwest High School in 1997. She later graduated from UW-Oshkosh in 2001, majoring in human services. At first she planned to be a teacher but after being in the classroom one day and talking with the teacher about the barriers many of her students face outside the classroom (poverty, violence in the home, etc.) she realized that she wanted to work directly with those families.
After she completed her two years with AmeriCorps upon graduation, Dudley worked for 10 years with Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin. While there, she had the opportunity to work again with at-risk youth, as well as in its home visitation program to provide screenings and support to families, and was also able to work with those struggling with mental health and alcohol and other drug challenges.
She credits her AODA certification course at UW-Madison for helping her understand the power of connecting with people to make a difference, saying that the opposite of addiction is not sobriety, but rather connection. This is something she has taken to heart no matter whom she has worked with in her career.
Dudley later worked with a managed health care organization, and then an assisted living facility and was a Client and Volunteer Services Manager at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) – an organization dedicated to helping community members in need.