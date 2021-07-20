July 20 to July 31
Library Connections – What’s New for You
Sun Prairie Public Library – An inviting place with something for everyone!
Hours
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Children’s & Teen Services
Storytime
Join us for Small Fry Storytime on Mondays at 10 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel, and Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel. Pop-Up Outdoor Family Storytimes are often on Wednesdays at 10:30 am., but change according to the weather. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/storytimeinfo for up-to-date info.
Summer Reading Program
Level Up this summer with the Summer Reading Program! Earn digital badges as well as cool prizes like passes to the Milwaukee Public Museum, a Pizza Hut personal pan pizza, a farm pass, a prize book, the all-new 2021 Library Champion sign and more. Also, you'll get something special just for signing up. The Summer Reading Program is for all ages -- whether you are being read to, just learning to read, or reading advanced teen materials...we have a program for you. Registration began June 1 on Beanstack and the program runs until Aug. 22. For more information, visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program
Zoozort Mini Zoo
Tuesday, July 20 or Wednesday, July 21 from 12-4 p.m.
This is a walk through program. Doors open at noon and close at 4 p.m. Visit the Zoozort animals and ask questions! This event will take place in the Community room. You'll enter through the Community room door and exit through the lobby.
Family Adventure Day - On Zoom
Thursday, July 22 at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.
Geared for kids in grades K-5. This program requires you to pick up a supply bag that will include materials for the projects. Sammy will walk everyone through the project on Zoom. Registration required.
Teen Creativity Club
Thursday, July 29 from 2-4 p.m.
Join Melissa on Zoom for Creativity Club!.Supplies will be provided ahead of time via window pick-up. Registration is required for each date. Email Melissa at mcarollo@sunlib.org to register. This program is for teens in 6th - 12th grade.
Adult Services
Adult Summer Reading Program
The Adult Summer Reading Program runs through Aug. 31. The theme this summer is Read With Friends. Join us for our first ever Big Summer Read “We Ride Upon Sticks” by Madison author Quan Barry. Registration is available now through Beanstack at https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, July 25 from 3-4 p.m.
A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real. This month's book selection is “So You Want to Talk About Race” by Ijeoma Oluo. Copies available at the library's Information Desk for those who register. Ebook and audio formats are available from Overdrive/Libby. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. Please register at www.sunlib.org, and Zoom details will be emailed to you.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
The Dream Bus is a library on wheels! Sign-up for a library card, return materials, and get free books, movies, wi-fi and more. Staff will have masks available.
Mondays, 4-6 p.m.
C.H. Bird Elementary School
1st and 3rd Saturdays, May-August, 9-11 a.m.
Sun Prairie Farmers Market
For more information on the Dream Bus, and the Summer Special Events schedule, visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/dream-bus