Bullying is not a problem only in schools. It happens in the workplace, in families, at senior centers, and online.
As a member of the Sun Prairie School District taskforce on Bullying and Anti-Bullying Collaboration of Sun Prairie, Juanona Brewster has inside knowledge of the bullying culture.
Creating an Anti-Bullying Culture, As Easy as ABC with Juanona Brewster will be held via ZOOM on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 — 6:30 p.m. Register is required, see more info at www.deforestlibrary.org.
Juanona Brewster earned graduate degrees from Northwestern University and Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law. She has held fellowships from University of Illinois, School of Public Health Policy and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (Strategic Communication).
How we can create an anti-bullying culture? We’ll analyze the culture that engenders bullying, examine how communities exacerbate it, and understand the community ability and power to change the culture of bullying. Join us to learn how to stand up against this serious issue.
A community-wide effort to make the City of Sun Prairie a bully-free zone for kids, teens, adults and seniors is underway.
Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie (ABC) wants to stamp out bullying wherever it may exist—in schools, neighborhoods, community organizations and social media.
ABC plans to bring awareness to bullying and offer strategies and resources to deal with the problem. The goal is to empower people to stand up against bullying, racism and improve how people interact with one another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.