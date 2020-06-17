The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival is taking a wait-and-see approach to its 2020 season.
John and Rose Mary Harbison, directors of the festival, offered the possibility that the season may take place in 2020.
“As we continue to endure the many shifts of the crises of health, politics and civil rights, we find ourselves struggling to understand all the contradictions,” the Harbisons wrote in a recent letter to festival patrons.
The festival takes place annually late in August at the Token Creek summer retreat of John and Rose Mary Harbison, who serve as the festival’s artistic directors. Spanning a little over a week, festival events include concerts, lecture-recitals, open rehearsals, and forums.
The Harbisons also suggests a concert emblematic of the festival, “perhaps a single event taking advantage of the small venue, the audience socially distanced or virtually engaged,” with perhaps new dates later in the season.
“So we are delaying our announcement of what the Token Creek Festival might present, with a final decision by July 15th,” the Harbisons added. “It is hard to give up something that has been evolving for 30 years and counting. It is a luxury and a lifeline for both the performers and listeners, something that holds us fast in spite of the present challenges.
“We are not yet advertising or taking ticket orders or building new facilities. But we and the artists who are holding dates for us are doing something else: we are practicing, imagining, thinking in real terms about presenting concerts again,” the Harbisons wrote. “If for no other than those reasons, we beg the indulgence of our friends as we become perhaps the last to depart the season, or among the few to be able to propose some radical, slim, socially-distanced, barn-size festival.”
The festival’s intimate performance space is located in the Harbisons’ “comfortably rustic” barn that serves as a recital hall. The Token Creek Chamber Music Festival typically hosts high quality musicians performing “an altogether enchanting, richly rewarding, and quite unforgettable chamber concert experience,” according to the festival’s website.
Learn more about the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival online at http://tokencreekfestival.org/
