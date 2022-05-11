Scholarship season has begun for Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the JA Titan Business Challenge offered scholarships to the winners of a half-day, virtual business strategy tournament for South Central Wisconsin area high school students.
The stakes were high as student teams competed to run a virtual business simulation. The competition taught students about the decisions needed to develop a successful company and provided the opportunity to practice skills like critical thinking, strategic development, and teamwork.
Success depended on decisions the students made about production levels, marketing, product pricing, research & development, and capital improvements. The student teams with the best company performance in the competition won scholarships for post-secondary education.
Thank you to the generous event sponsors. Research Products Corporation was the Lead Sponsor. Other sponsors included BMO Harris Bank, Alliant Energy, One Community Bank, TDS, Festival Foods, Group Health Cooperative of South-Central Wisconsin, Alison Glienke, Ted Rumler, and Bret Wagner.
Caitlynn Murphree and Kiah Haltaufderheide from Sun Prairie East High School won the event, and each received a $500 scholarship.
Second place and a $250 scholarship each went to Alex Hawkins and Isaac Degenhardt of McFarland High School.
Daniel Wendt and Christian Everson from Sun Prairie East High School placed third and each won a $150 scholarship.
First and Second place winners of the local JA Titan Business Challenge advance to the state championship held in Sheboygan on May 12, 2022. Acuity Insurance is the sponsor of this event.
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to providing young people with the skills and confidence to own their economic future and contribute to the economic viability of their families, communities, and country.
Junior Achievement programs — in the core pathways of workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy — ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of tomorrow’s workplace.
During the past five years, Junior Achievement of Wisconsin’s 12 area offices have collaborated with more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to provide relevant learning experiences for an average of 141,000 students per year.