'I hate Hamlet' auditions Nov. 14-15

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre announces auditions for the upcoming production of the dramatic comedy “I Hate Hamlet.” Auditions will be held on Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Rehearsal Barn at 550 South Bird Street in Sun Prairie.
Those auditioning will be given selections from the script to read.
Written by Paul Rudnick, “I Hate Hamlet” is a dramatic comedy about fame, love, duty and whether anyone still cares about Shakespeare. The play has roles for three women and three men.
Male characters include Andrew Rally, a young, handsome and popular television actor in his 20’s; John Barrymore, a legendary actor in his 30’s to 50’s whose ghost returns to help Andrew in the nuances of acting and love; and Gary Peter Lefkowitz, Andrew’s pompous television producer.
Female characters include Deirde McDavey, a stage actress in her 20’s and Andrew’s virtuous girlfriend; Lillian Troy, Andrew’s agent who is over 60 now but fondly remembers an affair she had with John Barrymore when she was younger; and Felicia Dantine, Andrew’s real estate broker who claims she can speak to the dead.
The show’s story revolves around television star Andrew Rally, who seems to have it all. Fame. Celebrity. A beautiful girlfriend. The perfect New York apartment. And, what may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play Hamlet in Central Park.
The only problem? Andrew hates Hamlet – the part, the play, everything about it. From the moment the ghost of John Barrymore makes a grand appearance to offer assistance, Andrew’s life is no longer his own to control. Bolstered by their egos (and perhaps a bit of champagne), the two actors engage in a wildly funny duel over everything from women, love, success, duty, television ... and the fact Andrew is failing as Hamlet.
Rehearsals for “I Hate Hamlet” will be held Sunday through Thursday evenings starting December 5. Performances are January 21 through January 30 at the Cardinal Heights Theater located in Sun Prairie’s Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive. More details about auditions, performances or how to get involved with Sun Prairie Civic Theatre can be found at sunprairiecivictheatre.com/I-Hate-Hamlet.
