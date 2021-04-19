Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) proudly presents the 2021 WSMA Student Composition Project winners.
The following students from across the state will be recognized for outstanding achievement with their original musical work during a special awards program held virtually on Saturday, May 8.
Middle School Division Award Winners (Grades 7-8)
Second Place: Riverbend Sonata by Anna Gaylord from Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie; Ian Melrose – Teacher
