Sun Prairie Community Schools five sites have partnered with a local organization to provide neighborhood-based food pantries to supplement the community’s primary food support systems.
Westside Elementary has been operating their school-based food pantry for the past few years. Door Creek Church provides regular donations through their “Fill the Van” donation drives. In previous years, Westside has supported the needs of their families and other community members identified by other Community School Site Coordinators.
A community school is the hub of its neighborhood, uniting educators, community partners and families to provide all students with top-quality academics, enrichment, health and social services, and opportunities to learn and thrive. Each of the five community schools has a full-time site coordinator who identifies needs and assets, and then facilitates cross-sector collaboration to facilitate programs and support systems that remove barriers for students, families and community members.
In 2020, there was a 63% increase in calls to 2-1-1 for help finding food and/or meals in Sun Prairie.
Seeing the dramatic increase in need, Sun Prairie Community Schools expanded the neighborhood-based food pantry to all five community schools: Westside Elementary, Bird Elementary, Northside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School and Prairie Phoenix Academy. Each school is working with an organization that has committed to supporting the set the pantry through donations.
● Westside Elementary is supported by Door Creek Church
● Bird Elementary is supported by Our Saviors Lutheran Church
● Northside Elementary is supported by the United Methodist Church of Sun Prairie
● Patrick Marsh Middle School is supported by Heartland Church
● Prairie Phoenix Academy is supported by Life Church of Dane County
Nicole Toepfer, CH Bird Elementary Principal is looking forward to opening the “Hunger No Longer” food pantry at Bird.
“I am excited to provide a neighborhood option to support our families. In our needs assessment, families have expressed excitement about our school-based pantry," Toepfer said."We are able to offer delivery as well for families that are facing transportation barriers.”
The Sun Prairie Food Pantry is also a key partner in the operation of these neighborhood-based pantries. The Food Pantry just donated a refrigerator and freezer to the Northside pantry to support the safe storage of a broader array of food items beyond shelf-stable options. The leadership of the Food Pantry and Community Schools continue to strengthen their partnership to best serve the needs of the community.
Community members can reach out directly to the site coordinators at each school closest to where they live to access services. Contact information is available on the Sun Prairie Community School website, www.sunprairieschools.org/community/community-schools.
If organizations or individuals are interested in supporting the neighborhood-based pantries, please reach out to Jamie Racine, Sun Prairie Community Schools Program Coordinator (jlracin@sunprairieschools.org).
Sun Prairie Community Schools is an independent 501(c)3 that was established in 2012. Our mission is to inspire people to act to create equity and a sense of pride for all members of the community. A community school is the hub of its neighborhood, uniting educators, community partners and families to provide all students with top-quality academics, enrichment, health and social services, and opportunities to learn and thrive.
2-1-1 is a 24/7 call line that offers live conversation with specialists to help individuals find the right service or program to meet their needs. This is a program of the United Way of Dane County.
