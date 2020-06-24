Teddy's Place Child Care celebrated 56 kids graduating from its 2020 4K partner site program with the Sun Prairie School District.
It was the first time doing graduation like this since COVID-19 had us switch to virtual learning during the last part of the year.
4K teachers Ms. Emily, Ms. Basia, Ms. Calie, and Ms. Cozette and and Early Childhood teachers from the school district worked super hard to set this up as well as the help of all the teachers here at Teddy's Place!
"Rain or shine we had so much fun celebrating our little cardinals on graduating to the big kid school and making this as special of a day as we could for them," said Teddy's Place Child Care staff members.
