Join in on Cycle September

Sun Prairie Moves has partnered with other local bicycling advocacy groups and the Dane County Planning Organization (MPO) for CYCLE SEPTEMBER.
Find out more info at www.facebook.com/sunprairiemoves/ or sunprairiemoves.org
Check if your workplace is already participating, if not, you can join Sun Prairie Moves. It’s easy and free do!
Here is all you need to know:
Challenge duration: Sept. 1-30
• It’s fun, free and easy to take part – people just need to ride at least once and log it online
• Everyone is welcome to take part
• Organizations will compete against others of a similar size to earn the most points
• Points are earned for every day you ride and every person you encourage to take part
• All rides earn you points; for fun, fitness, to work, to the store or just for 10 minutes around a local park
• There are local, national, global and industry leaderboards with certificates (and bragging rights) for the workplaces who finish in first place overall
Every person who logs a ride will enter the drawings for amazing prizes including brand new bikes, gear, vouchers and more.
1 point = 1 prize entry. The more points you earn the greater your chances are of winning prizes!
The Sun Prairie Bicycle Advocacy Group is a grassroots organization of cycling enthusiasts, parents and other interested community members who want to improve the bicycling experience in Sun Prairie while increasing access to surrounding communities like Bristol, Madison, Marshall, Windsor, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.