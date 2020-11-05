Sun Prairie Winter Farmers Market starts Nov. 7 at new location

Get ready for the Sun Prairie Winter Farmers Market. The market will run on Saturday mornings 9 a.m.-12 p.m. from Nov. 7 – April 24 at its new location, Buck & Honey’s restaurant, 804 Liberty Boulevard.
The market offers farm fresh produce, poultry, eggs, meats, jams, jellies, preserves, honey, maple syrup, cheese, bakery, and a whole lot more.
This week’s vendors include: Ann in a Jam, Buck & Honey’s, Capri Cheese, Doug Jenks Honey, Earl Krueger, Great Harvest Bread Company, Macarons by Sim,Supreme Seafood South, Restoration Soaps & Body Care, Wells Farms and Bauman’s Natural Meats.
Buck & Honey’s will be offering made-to-order burritos.
More vendors are expect this season: Emerald Meadows Family Farm/Two Good Farms,The Baker’s Table of Sun Prairie and Pretty Pots ‘n Pieces.
COVID procedures will be followed for the indoor market. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.
Find more info at www.sunprairiemarket.com or on the market’s Facebook page.
