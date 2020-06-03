Hoping to raise spirits, not funds, St. Albert the Great Church hosted a Drive-Through Tap Room on Tuesday afternoon, June 2nd, in its church parking lot.
“The idea came from seeing Karben 4 do the same event at other Catholic churches,” remarked St. Albert Parish Administrator Julie Wiedmeyer.
“So they went to St. Maria Goretti and they went to St. John's in Waunakee. I went and checked that [St. John’s event] out, found out how kind of cool it was. It’s something fun in the middle of being quarantined and not getting to socialize. This felt like a fun event,” Wiedmeyer said.
But it wasn’t just Karben 4 — many other local businesses participated in the event too.
The event featured pork sandwiches from Salvatore's Tomato Pies, burgers from Mooyah in Sun Prairie, bread and coffee from Sun Prairie’s Beans ‘n Cream, cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese, ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, popcorn and cotton candy from Marcus Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie, frozen meat from Fischer Family Farm, flower bouquets from Sweet Pea Floral, vegetables from Elderberry Farm, milk from Sassy Cow Creamery as well as beer and seltzer from Karben 4.
Participants received a written menu where they could mark their choices from each vendor, as well as the number of items, then pull up and have their vehicles loaded by volunteers before departing. The form even contained a space where participants could donate $5 to the parish.
With AlbertFest — the church’s large annual fundraising event — canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal wasn’t just fundraising.
“I think we're just . . . whatever we end up with, we'll be happy with, you know,” Wiedmeyer said, as cars lined up in the parking lot. “The more, the better of course, but I'm just happy to see the turnout. We're getting a lot of our parishioners back out here in addition to the community. It's just a fun community event that can be saved.”
The event also featured the opportunity for some Sun Prairie residents stuck at home due to COVID-19 to get out of the house and help area businesses at the same time.
“We’re hoping to raise more spirits,” Heiar said, “than funds.”
