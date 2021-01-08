Girls in grades 6 – 10 can learn about science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers in a two-part workshop led by UW-Whitewater professors and other professional women in STEM fields. This virtual workshop, Tech Savvy, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 (9 a.m to 12 noon) and Saturday, Feb. 27 (9 a.m. to 12 noon).
A slate of 12 workshops will be offered on topics as diverse as extracting DNA, building computer circuits, building websites, programming robots, analyzing light, identifying antibiotic producing bacteria, fingerprint analysis, wolf biology, astrophysics, and more.
The keynote address, From Pearls to Plasma Physics: With STEM, the World is Your Oyster, will be presented by Nuclear Engineer Abbey Donahue, Engineering manager for SHINE Medical Technologies in Janesville. Abbey will share her background as a woman in a STEM career and explore surprising opportunities in STEM fields with attendees.
Parents are invited to participate along with their daughters. There are openings for 100 girls for this virtual event.
For more information and to register online, go to www.uww.edu/ce/camps/additional/techsavvy. A $10 registration fee covers both days and includes a t-shirt and other workshop supplies. Parents can attend at no cost. The registration deadline is noon on Feb. 3.
Tech Savvy is a collaborative project between AAUW-Fort Atkinson, AAUW-Janesville, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
