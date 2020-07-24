Mexico City is touted as one of the best foodie destinations in the world, so if a restauranteur can make it there, it’s safe to say they can make it anywhere.
Sergio Ugalde, a Mexico City native, opened Gloria’s Restaurant and Tequila Bar in Sun Prairie last month, inspired by the food of his homeland.
So it’s easy to understand his excitement when he describes molcajete—green salsa grilled shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, cactus, grilled jalapeño, avocado, and queso fresco. He suggests it to people that usually stick with the same Mexican dishes: “it’s like a fajita, but five times better, especially with my mom’s sauce.”
Ugalde put down a challenge to his mom when he decided to put molcajete on Gloria’s menu.
“We had to come up with something better than other restaurants—every bite has to have flavor—my mom said ‘give me five minutes’ and she came up with a sauce,” Ugalde said, clearly proud of the results.
Carnitas, slow-cooked pork flavor-spiked with beer and Coca-Cola, and pombazo, a Mexican torta covered with red sauce and stuffed with meat, cheese, avocado, pico de gallo--are also menu specialties.
The Sun Prairie restaurant is an offshoot of the original Gloria’s Restaurant on Madison’s westside. Ugalde, along with Erika Ugalde and Adan Ponce own the newest venture. Sisters, brothers, aunt, and uncles help out too.
Having family around means there are a lot of taste testers and opinions.
Ugalde and his sister came up with the Burrito Chilango—stuffed with rice, steak, shrimp, French fries, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, and pico de gallo.
“If I or my family don’t like it, it’s not going on the menu,” Ugalde said.
Honoring his family’s roots, there are colorful murals in Gloria’s Sun Prairie dining room inspired by Mexico City—the Angel of Independence—the victory statue in the capital city. There’s also Day of the Dead, sombrero girl, and a mariachi band.
Diners listen to Mexican music play on the restaurant speakers under a mural of the blue agave plant that pays homage to Mexican tequila.
Ugalde admits he didn’t know too much about the liquor before he opened Gloria’s restaurant but that was soon rectified.
“I did my research and got drunk every day trying different margarita recipes from my brothers, dad, and friends,” Ugalde said. “I think I came up with a pretty good recipe.”
He insists on fresh ingredients in the margaritas—lime, top-quality tequila and he skips the triple sec in favor of house-made simple syrups. The technique is also important.
“I tell my servers know matter how many years they’ve been doing it, they need to measure every time so when a customer comes one day and loves a margarita, when they come back, it will taste the same,” Ugalde said.
The house favorite is Gloria’s margarita— put there are also ones made with hibiscus and coconut.
Gloria’s Tequila Bar offers tequila flights from high-end—Clase Azul Anejo—to the house brand Alto.
Turning a former retail shop into a restaurant takes some panaché, but Ugalde said he was up for the challenge — even in the COVID-19 era, when it was tough getting supplies and the opening was delayed a month.
Located in the middle of Prairie Lakes shopping complex, diners are feeling an easy vibe as they sip margaritas on Gloria’s new patio. Ugalde said it was important that the décor was modern but also honored the traditions of Mexico.
“Customers tell me that they love the ambiance and it makes them feel like they are in Mexico,” Ugalde said.
Ugalde honed his cooking skills from his mom and wants to do right by the family’s traditions that started with a small food cart in Mexico City and ended up in on of Wisconsin’s rapidly growing suburbs.
“We make the food with a lot of love and make it fresh because we care about what we do,” Ugalde said.
Gloria’s Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar is located at 2808 Prairie Lakes Drive, Suite 104, in Sun Prairie; learn more online at www.gloriasmexican.com.
