Covid-19 restrictions can't keep the Soggy Prairie band down

For a bunch of musicians, COVID-19 emergency orders can be a little rough —no crowds of fans or jamming with your bandmates.
But the Soggy Prairie band — a Sun Prairie favorite — is keeping on the sunny side of life as its members wait out the pandemic until they can play to a live crowd again.
Two Sundays ago, the bluegrass band had a little fun by playing a virtual concert from a secret location somewhere in Wisconsin.
Other than Zoom video conferencing, and waves from their car, the April 26 livestream concert was the first time band members Kodey Feiner, Jim Kvalheim, Kristen Kvalheim, Erin Barnard and The Bass Player (who prefers to remain anonymous) gathered in person in more than month.
“We have really been missing each other and playing together and seeing our regular fans’ faces, so it has been really tough,” Feiner said of the motivation for the Sunday surprise concert.
Feiner, Jim Kvalheim and Tom Kazmerzak are founding members of the band, formerly known as the Soggy Prairie Boys.
More than a 100 people tuned in to watch the current reincarnation of the band perform bluegrass favorites during the Sunday livestream show. Soggy Prairie plans on doing more virtual concerts to keep the music going—for both them and their fans.
“We love playing and people love going out to see live music and we all can’t do that right now, so giving that to people is pretty important to us,” Feiner said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic downtime, the band is fine tuning two new albums that were recorded during February shows at Hop Haus Brewing in Verona.
Instead of recording a studio album, Feiner said the band wanted to replicate the energy of a live show.
“It’s not very fun to sing in a dark closet with a microphone,” Feiner said. “So we decided we wanted to sing in front of our fans.”
The band’s first album debuted in 2005, and the second one was five years ago, so Feiner said it’s pretty momentous to see two new albums coming out soon.
“We are in the final rounds of edit and tweaking things in the studio and hopefully we will have a 15-song album for people when we get out there playing again,” Feiner said.
The band usually plays 100 live shows a year—at local spots like Full Mile in Sun Prairie, Hop Haus Brewing in Verona and events in DeForest, Waunakee, Lake Mills, and other south-central Wisconsin locales.
The band’s live music schedule is in a holding pattern during the pandemic. But Feiner is optimistic that the band’s annual Beer Jolais concert, scheduled for Aug. 29 at Angell Park, can go ahead.
“We understand what needs to be done to flatten the curve with social distancing,” Feiner said. “So we are gonna listen to the folks who are smarter than us to tell us when things can go back to normal.”
Unlike other performers who are suffering financially by the coronavirus closing bars and music venues, Feiner said the band is doing fine and still working at their day jobs.
But that isn’t true for the bars and restaurants that usually host Soggy Prairie gigs.
“We are all doing our part to patronize local businesses by picking up carryout or growlers of beer,” Feiner said. “We want to remind people that these places are still there and we need to patronize them as best we can.”
Once the all-clear is given, the Soggy Prairie band will be ready to take the stage again. Feiner imagines it will be very different.
“I think it’s going to be like it is in the movies when everyone comes out of their bunkers after a nuclear war,” Feiner said, “We are all going to be scraggly, bearded, longer hair with our roots showing—but none of us will care because we just want to get out there and be together.”
Until then, Feiner said the bluegrass band will pick up the spirits of pandemic-weary fans through live stream concerts and new albums.
“Stay connected with us,” Feiner encourages. “When it is time to get back to playing live, we will have a hell of a party.”
Connect with the Soggy Prairie Band on Facebook or www.soggyprairie.com.
