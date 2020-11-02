Sun Prairie woman honored by Habitat for Humanity for pandemic service

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County nominated Stacey Pfeifer of Sun Prairie for her courage and self-sacrifice as an essential worker on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Pfeifer was presented with a plaque and a flag that was flown at capital in Washington, D.C.
Habitat homeowner Stacey Pfeifer, a phlebotomist for over 16 years, is now facing the challenges of the pandemic the same way she faced her need for safe, affordable housing: with grit and devotion.
In 2017, when Stacey was accepted into Habitat’s homeownership program. She and her six children had lived in a three-bedroom apartment in an unsafe area where they could not even go outside to play, and she was determined to change that. While raising six children and working full-time, Stacey completed more than the 325 sweat equity hours on her home than were required and completed them in less time: eight months, compared to the usual 12 to 18 months.
The physical nature of working on building her Habitat house was challenging for her, but Habitat staff has described Stacey as “a woman who was focused on getting the job done.”
During COVID-19, Pfeifer continues to rise to the challenge as the number of patients has increased to 150 a day - nearly double the usual daily average. There’s also the risk of exposure, but she knows how important her work is, drawing blood for COVID antibody screenings and other tests. Pfeifer is dedicated to making a difference in her community.
Congratulations to Stacey for being honored by Dane County Habitat for Humanity as a “Her Story” COVID-19 frontline worker.
