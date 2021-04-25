Prairie Music & Arts, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) community school of the arts is hosting a Spring Virtual Concert on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 6 pm.
The concert will feature one-of-a-kind performances bringing together young musicians, artists, and actors from PMA and in partnership with the Sun Prairie Community Schools after school programs at C.H. Bird Elementary, Westside Elementary, and Patrick Marsh Middle School.
PMA provides opportunities for youth to connect across artistic disciplines and offered real world experience working as an artist in a digital age. In preparation for the concert, students have explored topics such as recording and production, acting for a camera, musical ensemble performance, and the relationship between music and visual imagery.
“Community Schools is thrilled to be a part of this collaborative effort among our schools,” said Jamie Racine, Sun Prairie Community Schools Program Coordinator. “We are incredibly proud of the work of our students, the Prairie Arts & Music teachers, and the site coordinators that worked to make this concert possible, bringing us together to listen to and learn from one another through artistic expression.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly clear to all who work in education that the mental and emotional health of students is fundamentally linked to having a diverse and supportive community, and throughout the past year, PMA has emphasized maintaining a safe space and emotional outlet for youth to express themselves. Within bi-monthly virtual group “enrichment classes,” music students and faculty have been exploring the role that the arts play in creating unity, expressing emotion, and nurturing hope during difficult times.
PMA has also viewed the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine ways in which technology can be used to expand accessibility for students who are curious about the arts. “We decided early in the pandemic to embrace virtual learning head on,” explains PMA Executive Director Kari Engleson. “Once it was clear that we needed to continue in an wholly virtual capacity, our faculty has shown resilience and creativity to develop programs that have kept students progressing artistically and most especially, connecting with others. We are fortunate to have wonderful partners at the Sun Prairie Community Schools and the Sun Prairie Education Foundation. Their support has given us the means to reach even more students during this challenging time and we’re looking forward to sharing the talent of our inspiring young artists with the community.”
As the school’s third fully virtual performance since May 2020, the Spring Concert will celebrate the partnership between Prairie Music & Arts and the Sun Prairie Community Schools as well as the diversity of student artists within the local community. This free special concert demonstrating the Power of the Arts to Connect will be aired on the Prairie Music & Arts YouTube channel and Facebook page on Saturday, May 1st at 6:00 pm.
Prairie Music & Arts has been serving the Dane County area for over twenty-one years with enriching music, art, and drama programming. School programs are supported through a combination of tuition, grants, and donations. Events such as the Spring Virtual Concert demonstrates the school’s commitment to offering arts activities that are accessible and multi-disciplinary. Now enrolling in virtual and in-person summer programs.
Information regarding Prairie Music & Arts is available on the school website at www.prairiemusic.org, Facebook, and on YouTube.
Sun Prairie Community Schools has five full service community school sites in Sun Prairie: Westside Elementary, CH Bird Elementary, Northside Elementary, Patrick Marsh Middle School, and Prairie Phoenix Academy. A community school is a public school—the hub of its neighborhood, uniting educators, community partners, and families to provide all students with top-quality academics, enrichment, health and social services, and opportunities to learn and thrive.
Information regarding Sun Prairie Community Schools is available at www.sunprairieschools.org/community/community-schools and on Facebook.
