Sun Prairie Public Library extends quarantine time, book drop hours change

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the Sun Prairie Public Library is updating policies and procedures. Recent studies have shown that the virus can live on library items for up to four days. The South Central Library System recommends that libraries increase the amount of time items are quarantined. The library will change drive-up book drop availability to meet these new safety standards.
Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 4, drive-up book drops will only be open from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Tuesdays.
To offset this change, the library has purchased return bins for inside the lobby that will be accessible during Express Hours.
Drive-up book drops should be used by people who are not able to make it into the building to return items: seniors, at-risk patrons, patrons with mobility issues. Everyone else is encouraged to stop in and return library items in the yellow express return bins. At this time, after-hours book drops are not available.
“The Sun Prairie Public Library does not have daily overdue fees on any items checked out in Sun Prairie,” said Steev Baker, Head of Access and Circulation Services. “And library staff have a variety of ways to help renew your items so you don’t have to worry about when to bring them back.”
Visit www.sunlib.org for more information and to send the library comments, concerns, or questions.
