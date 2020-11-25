Virtual holiday fun at the Sun Prairie Public Library

The Sun Prairie Public Library has virtual programs to keep you entertained this holiday season.
Ornament Making 101
Saturday, Nov. 28 2-3 p.m.
Learn how to make ornaments out of things that are in your homes. Gluing and hand sewing skills will be demonstrated. Give the ornaments as gifts or save them for the wreath making class. This event will be held via Zoom. For Zoom login information, please register on the library website.
Pakistani Cooking DemonstrationTuesday, Dec. 1 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Would you like to learn how to add a little spice to a seasonal staple? Join the Sun Prairie Public Library for this virtual cooking demonstration with local chef, Huma Siddiqui. She’ll demonstrate how to make one of her favorite cold weather comfort foods: cod stew cooked on a bed of tomatoes. Siddiqui will share her recipe with attendees after the program. The event will be held via Zoom. For Zoom login information, please fill out the registration form on the event page on the Sun Prairie Public Library (sunlib.org).
Fun with Wreaths
Saturday, Dec. 5 2-3 p.m.
Learn the basics of wreath construction using either preformed wreaths or fashioned from wire coat hangers and plastic shopping bags. Students who participated in Ornament Making 101 may wish to embellish wreaths with their previous creations. This workshop will be held via Zoom. For Zoom login information, please fill out the registration form on the event page on the Sun Prairie Public Library website (sunlib.org).
