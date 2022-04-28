10 Years AgoApril 26, 2012
The Token Creek Lions Club recently welcomed David Carlson and Cheryl Levendoski. Token Creek Lions President Ben August and Token Creek Lion Rollie Manthe performed the induction ceremony.
On Monday, April 23, Sun Prairie High School students recognized 1984 graduate George Maurer as this year’s Wall of Success recipient. The Wall of Success began in 1996 to honor individuals who graduated from SPHS and have gone on to distinguish themselves in their career. Winners are invited back to the high school to speak with students and share the secrets of their success.
After listening to a Wisconsin Public Radio broadcast about the Little Free Library initiative, Creekside Elementary School kindergarten teacher Martha Dobke installed Sun Prairie’s first Little Free Library at Creekside Elementary.
The county authorized a small piece of property at Stewart County Park at the April 19 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting.
BIRTH: A boy to Dusty and Kristin Kvalheim, March 29.
DEATHS: Martha Anice (Cook) Tonn, 93, April 21. Robert J. “Bob” Schmitt, 82, April 7. Ruth A. Hermanson, 85, April 20. Harold E. Bennesh, 99, April 21.
25 Years AgoMay 1, 1997
The Sun Prairie Public Library Fundraising Committee officially kicked off its efforts to raise money for the new library last Friday with a volunteer training session at General Casualty (in 2022, QBE).
Clark and Kris Heinzelman celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on April 20 during a gathering with their children, friends, and relatives.
Erin Klay and Laura Emerick were each awarded $2,000 National Merit Scholarships on April 30. The young men are among only 2,000 scholarship winners nationwide. They were chosen from more than 14,000 distinguished high school seniors who reached the finalist level in the 1997 Merit Program by college admissions officers and high school counselors.
The former Hardee’s at 741 W. Main Street will become the newest Wendy’s restaurant location, Bridgeman Foods Marketing Manager Andre Bynum confirmed Tuesday.
Sun Prairie Parks Supervisor Jim Mauermann, pictured in this issue, rolls a tree into a hole at Wetmore Park as part of Sun Prairie’s Arbor Day festivities on Saturday. The celebration, in which 44 donated trees were planted at the park, included a continental breakfast.
Mayor JoAnn Orfan and State Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Ray Boland were among the dignitaries who spoke to the Loyalty Day gathering following Saturday’s parade at VFW Post 9362.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mary Margaret and Alan Harrison, April 21; Tom and Chris Gehrmann, April 27. Girls to Sharon and Joel Haraldson, April 25; Jami and Daryl Severson, April 17.
DEATHS: Lillyan Marie (Niska) Kaski, 76, April 25. Harland “Harley” W. Landen, 77, April 25. Beatrice Renz, 84, April 26.
50 Years AgoApril 4, 1972
Michael Hahn has been hired as the new football coach at Sun Prairie High School. Francis “Fran” Sheehan retired last fall after 35 years of coaching. Hahn is a former Northwestern University lineman and was a coach in Chicago’s tough Catholic League.
A brief feature tells of an interview with Clarence Eckert who is celebrating his 98th birthday. He and his wife Floretta have been married for 72 years. Both are remarkably alert and active.
Two portable TV sets and $40 in cash were stolen from Hanley’s on Friday night or early Saturday morning.
Cathy Fiedler won a four-year scholarship from the Oscar Mayer Company.
A number of high school students in the French course toured France during Easter vacation. Mrs. Connie Odders is their teacher.
Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Weisman will observe their golden anniversary May 14.
Three Arts events are set for this week. There will be two art exhibits, two choral concerts and a wide range of other things from needlework to shop. The high school choir concert is set for May 9. More than 300 students will take part in the junior high concert on May 4.
Prof. George Walter stole the show at the Basketball Banquet with his captivating and humorous talk.
Three photos feature the Roman Banquet held by the Latin Club at the high school.
The museum will open for the summer this Saturday, May 7.
Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Raemisch will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary May 13.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Dick, April 24; Mr. and Mrs. Chase Haselow, April 25. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Barrosch, April 25; Mr. and Mrs. Walter McCreight, April 26.
75 Years AgoMay 1, 1947
Four local boys are members of the Champion Arcade Loop bowling team. The are Carl Conrad, Joe Conrad, Tony Wagner, and Jack Hebl. The fifth member of the team is Joe Dommerschausen, State Journal sportswriter.
Miss Barbara Thornley, formerly of Blurnemouth, England, is a guest at the F.C. Thomsen home.
Theodore W. Chase will be the toastmaster at the high school Alumni Banquet.
Littleton Tuggle, Jr. has completed recruit training at Great Lakes, Ill.
The Senior Class Play “Little Women” was performed for a full house on Friday afternoon and evening.
Norway’s greatest comedy farce translated “The Vanished Sausagemaker” opened on Tuesday at the Majestic theatre in Madison (still there in 2022). Charles I. Nygaard, former theatre manager here, is showing the film and he expects to show the film from coast to coast.
Edgewood beat the high school baseball team, 13-3, Thursday afternoon.
Willis E. Batz, seaman first class, USN, has been assigned to the Boston Group, Atlantic Reserve Fleet.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Schwebs, April 18.
100 Years AgoMay 4, 1922
Miss Reba Hayden, former Sun Prairie lady and now a senior at the University of Wisconsin, has been selected as one of the eight most beautiful women attending the University.
A radio set has been installed in the high school building for demonstration purposes. Last night a short program, given in Madison, was received with fine results. Friday evening the usual program from the University will be received in high school. It is free to public and begins at 8 o’clock.
Miss Olivia Skalitzky has resigned as City Librarian and Mr. L.B. Cobb has been appointed to the position.
At the Kroncke Auto Co., a Buick Canopy Top Delivery Truck sells for $965. Add $20 for screen sides.
In the Maple Grove district, most of the farmers are finished sowing grain.
WEDDINGS: Sophia M. Anderson and Victor Drunasky, April 26; Stephen Starker and Mrs. Adelaide Siebarth, of Watertown, May 2.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Earl Cobb, April 26.
125 Years AgoApril 29, 1897
The Village Board awarded the contract for street lighting to Andres Weigen.
Two girls were recently added to the population here. The new babies are making their homes with the Oscar Engel family and the Andrew Lohneis family.
Mr. J.E. Mann is celebrating his 80th birthday today.
There is a lack of interest in the continuance of the Driving Park Association this year. This is unfortunate, now that so much labor and time has been expended in building the track and other improvements. Sun Prairie has always been well patronized whenever a racing meet was held here.
Seven women and six men were transferred from the hospital for the insane at Mendota to the county asylum at Verona on Tuesday. The Dane County asylum now has 164 patients. The poor house at Verona now has at present 86 patients. The work on the poor farm has commenced, such as plowing, dragging, seeding, etc. and those of the patients who are able and willing, are permitted to do a little work.
DEATHS: August Bartlett, 57, Saturday. Mr. Thomas Bewick, 77, April 16.