Concerts on the Square are back

Headed Home: Concerts on the Square returns to Capitol Square this summer
Free performances scheduled to run from late June to early August
MADISON – Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.
Concerts on the Square faced a two-year hiatus on the square because of COVID-19 restrictions, but as life returns to normal, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) is bringing the music back to the square.
“We needed to get back to the square. That’s home. But it’s about so much more than the music. It’s about bringing our community together for a free event they can count on throughout the summer,” said Joe Loehnis, WCO’s CEO. “Our musicians can’t wait to play again for the tens of thousands of people who come out each week, and we promise to deliver performances no one will forget.”
The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for Aug. 3.
June 29 – Motown with Spectrum
July 6 – Summer Celebration
July 13 – Reflections on Liberty
July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk
July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third
Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley
Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.
“In 23 years of planning Concerts on the Square, this is the most exciting series of programs I’ve been lucky enough to put together,” said Andrew Sewell, WCO’s music director. “We’re coming back to Capitol Square with tons of energy, tons of fun and tons of memorable music.”
Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests.
To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.