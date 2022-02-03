Each Cub Scout shaped a car used in the Cub Scout Pack 143 Pinewood Derby on Jan. 29 from a kit and decorated it with a wide variety of colors and designs. Each race car is a special project that the Scout builds with the help of their parents, grandparents or other adults.
Contributed
Heat races in the Jan. 29 Pack 143 Pinewood Derby at Eastside Elementary took place for each den and winners were given trophies. All participants also received a ribbon for building a car.
After a one year pause due to COVID concerns, the Cub Scouts from Pack 143 held a successful Pinewood Derby at Eastside Elementary on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The event included boys and girls in grades K-5. Each Scout shapes a car from a kit and decorates it with a wide variety of colors and designs. Each race car is a special project that the Scout builds with the help of parents, grandparents or other adults.
Heat races took place for each den and winners were given trophies. All participants also received a ribbon for building a car.
Special awards were also given out for best design as voted on by the Scouts and one selected as the Cubmaster’s Choice.
The top award was presented to the Scout who exhibited the best sportsmanship during the event. This year’s sportsmanship award went to Colin Koskelin, a fifth grader at Eastside.
Pack 143 is one of several Cub Scout Packs in Sun Prairie and recruits boys and girls mostly from both Eastside and Creekside elementary schools.