The Colonial Club provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
For a more complete list of activities, pick up a Courier newsletter or call 608-837-4611. The club also provides services for people 55 or older that include home delivered meals, supportive home care, an adult day center and case management services. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
Phones are answered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday – Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday. If you are calling outside these hours, leave a message and your call will be returned. The building is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Monday, June 28
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop
• Music & Motion 9 a.m.
• Sheepshead 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop
• Canasta 12:30 p.m.
• Chimes 2:30 p.m. New members welcome
Wednesday, June 30
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop
• Music & Motion 9 a.m.
Thursday, July 1
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop
• Bridge Lessons 9 a.m.
• Beat to the Music Exercise 11 a.m.
• Drumlin Bingo 1 p.m.
Friday, July 2
• Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop
• Mahjong 10 a.m.
Thank you to all our sponsors and volunteers who helped make the 34th annual StrawberryFest a big success on Saturday June 19! Premier Sponsors: Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, Numbers 4 Nonprofits, Sun Prairie Utilities, TDS Telecom Service, Wegner CPAs, Sysco, Talamore Senior Living
Gold Sponsors:Everdry Waterproofing, Tallgrass Senior Living, Bank of Sun Prairie, Cardinal Title, Hebl & Hebl, Parkview Dental, Ryan Companies, West Prairie Dental; Silver Sponsors: Ager Chiropractic, Brookdale Senior Living, Conrad Real Estate Services, Kobussen Buses, Liberty Square Senior Living, and Pro Health Chiropractic