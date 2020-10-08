The Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum will mount a limited-time Signature Quilt Exhibition from Oct. 14-31.
The display will highlight important local quilts dating from 1916 to 2008 including the ‘Bicentennial Signature Quilt’ where triangles of fabric were sold to community members at the 1975 Cultural Arts Fair in Forester Hall.
Also featured is the ‘Log Cabin’ Signature Quilt made by the German Methodist Ladies Aid Society in 1920 that raised money by selling signature space for 10 cents.
Klaudeen Hansen, a local quilting expert and organizer of the Prairie Heritage Quilt Show, assisted with the exhibit. The museum will display winners of the 2019 Georgia O’Keeffe Block Challenge. Inspired by the art of Sun Prairie’s most famous resident, designs were judged in three categories; cityscapes, large flowers and bones.
The museum is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 staff and visitors are required to wear face mask to enter the historic 1924 building. Admission is free but donations to support educational programming are gratefully accepted. Free parking is available behind the museum.
Event Info:
Location: Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 15 East Main St.
Date & Time: Wednesday, Oct. 14 – Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.)
This exhibit will coincide with the 14th annual Downtown Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 17, when the museum will allow patrons to make their own geometric quilt blocks out of paper.
For more information visit www.cityofsunprairie.com/museum or call 608-825-0837
