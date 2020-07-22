Bryanna Hunsicker receives UW scholarship

Five young women, including one from Sun Prairie have been selected for a scholarship from the John T. Lyle Memorial Trust Fund for the 2020-2021 school year. The scholarships are awarded annually to Dane County students who have a career goal in agriculture or a related field, exhibit a strong sense of community volunteerism and service, maintain high grades, and participate in 4-H or FFA.
$2,500 – Bryanna Hunsicker, a 2019 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, will begin her second year at University of Wisconsin-River Falls soon where she is majoring in equine science. Bryanna is on the Pre-Veterinary Medicine track and plans on attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison for Veterinary School. Bryanna stated in her application, “Staying active in my community has always been important to me and I plan to stay within Dane County for my career. I believe that I will be able to help Dane County by becoming a Veterinarian as I can help animals in my community stay happy and healthy. I also plan on staying active in 4-H as an adult leader in Dane County.”
