Mini Flag Fruit Pizzas
Makes ABOUT 2 DOZEN
Ingredients
1 tube (16.5 ounces) refrigerated sugar cookie dough, softened
1 package (8 ounces) Crystal Farms Original Cream Cheese, softened
1 container (8 ounces) Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone cheese
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 pint blueberries
1 pint raspberries
Instructions
Heat oven to 350°F. Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to 1/4-inch thick. Cut with floured 3-inch round and star cookie cutters. Place 1 inch apart on parchment-lined baking sheets.
Bake for 10-12 minutes or until light golden brown. Let cool on pan for 2 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Beat the cream cheese, mascarpone and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl until combined. Spread half of the frosting on cookies.
Decorate with berries and pipe remaining frosting on cookies as desired. Refrigerate cookies until serving.
--Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
