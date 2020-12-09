Globally, it is estimated that 425 million adults ages 20 to 79 have diabetes and in the U.S. 12.2% have diabetes with majority being type 2 Diabetes. Diabetes is responsible for $327 billion in national total economic costs. These data do not include prediabetes, or a state of insulin resistance and elevated fasting blood sugars that precede a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Risk factors for prediabetes within the U.S. includes:
• Obesity
• Abdominal adiposity
• Sedentary lifestyle
• Non-Hispanic Black, Hispanic/Latinx, American Indian, Asian American and Pacific Islander race/ethnicity
• Family history of diabetes
• Having hypertension and
• History of gestational diabetes
It is estimated that nearly 34% of adults in the U.S. have prediabetes and many may not know it. Given that almost 50% of the U.S. population has prediabetes or a diagnosis of diabetes, programming that mitigates modifiable risk factors is of utmost importance.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program, commonly known as the NDPP, is program overseen and recognized by the Centers for Disease Control in the U.S. created to unite partnering organizations to prevent type 2 diabetes. The CDC’s Prevent T2 curriculum provides an accessible evidence-based, platform for individuals to achieve sustainable lifestyle changes to reduce their risk of type 2 diabetes and improve their overall health. Research supports that engagement within the NDPP- a structured lifestyle change program- can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58% for adults and up to 71% for individuals over the age of 60 years.
A Framework for Prevention
The National DPP (NDPP) offers participants an engaging curriculum for one year. Other facets include:
• CDC-approved curriculum with lessons, handouts, and other resources.
• A lifestyle coach, specially trained to facilitate robust discussions among diverse individuals, help teach new skills, and encourage participation and motivation.
• A support group of people with similar goals and challenges.
In the first 4 months, participants will engage weekly to explore:
• Eat healthy without giving up the foods they love
• Enjoyable and sustainable physical activity
• Strategies for handling daily stressors and coping with challenges at work home or school
• Tactics for getting back on track when someone strays from their goals
In the middle of the program, participants will transition to classes every other week and in the final 4 months, participants meet monthly for 1 hour to build on the skills they’ve learned and maintain their positive changes. To ensure high quality and consistent programming, CDC recognizes lifestyle change programs that meet certain standards and show they can achieve the designated results. A full list of recognized organizations can be accessed in the NDPP Registry.
Outcomes of Lifestyle Change Programming
Successful type 2 diabetes prevention strategies, such as the NDPP, are being realized globally. A multi-tiered approach involving appropriate risk targeting and whole-population efforts is essential to curb the global diabetes epidemic. Anticipated outcomes for programming comparable to Lifestyle Change programming include decreases in blood pressure, CAD risk, fasting blood sugar, liver enzymes and increases in total testosterone and ovulation rate with 5 to 10% of initial weight loss.
Savings associated with achieving a healthier weight is estimated to save $10,740 over 30 years for individuals over the age of 50 years.
UW Health will be launching a Lifestyle Change Program soon. To learn more visit, https://www.uwhealth.org/health-wellness/main/10433, email questions to LifestsyleChange@uwhealth.org or call (608) 890-5500.
