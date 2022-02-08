On Saturday, Feb. 4, members of Sun Prairie High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter competed in their Regional Leadership Conference, with 15 Sun Prairie students placing in the top three of their events, advancing to the State Leadership Conference.
Events students participated in include accounting, banking and financial systems, business calculations, business communication, economics, graphic design, healthcare administration, human resources management, insurance and risk management, information technology, marketing, personal finance, political science, social media strategies, sports and entertainment management, and spreadsheet applications.
All 22 Sun Prairie FBLA participants placed in the top of eight of their perspective events and four students were event winners.
The chapter competed with 19 other schools in Wisconsin and earned fifth place for the Outstanding Chapter Award, which is based on the number of place winners in the competition’s various events.
FBLA Advisor Gina Holmes praised the students.
"I give these kids a ton of credit. They have worked hard, and it was amazing to see our competitors place highly," Holmes said. "I am excited to see our students grow in their business and leadership skills throughout the conferences.”
The Wisconsin State Leadership Conference will take place March 28-29 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Students who place in the top four of their events will qualify for the National Leadership Conference in Chicago.