Wetmore Park Splash Pad updates for the week of May 3
· Concrete work begins the week of May 3. The concrete for the splash pad area, sidewalks and curb for the playground area will be completed over the next two weeks.
· Splash pad water features are being delivered next week and will begin installation once the concrete is completed.
· The splash pad area will feature stained concrete in the shape of leaves as part of the design – colors were sampled and approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.