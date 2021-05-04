Wetmore Park Splash Pad update
Buy Now

The splash pad area will feature stained concrete in the shape of leaves.

 Contributed

Wetmore Park Splash Pad updates for the week of May 3

· Concrete work begins the week of May 3. The concrete for the splash pad area, sidewalks and curb for the playground area will be completed over the next two weeks.

· Splash pad water features are being delivered next week and will begin installation once the concrete is completed.

· The splash pad area will feature stained concrete in the shape of leaves as part of the design – colors were sampled and approved.

Recommended for you

Load comments