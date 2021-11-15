Athlete and businessman named to Sun Prairie High School's Wall of Success

Ajamu Olaniyan, known as Dean Cash in high school and a 1988 graduate is this year’s Wall of Success recipient.
Olaniyan currently holds the record for the Triple Jump at SPHS as well as at UW-La Crosse and is a record holder in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Olaniyan is an educator and is the president/coach at Top Flight Sports Performance Engineering among many other achievements. He will be honored at an assembly at Sun Prairie High School on Dec. 10, 2021. Community members are welcome to attend the assembly that starts at 10:30 a.m.
Each academic year, the “Wall of Success” program honors an outstanding graduate of Sun Prairie High School. By honoring distinguished graduates, the school district identifies and models of success for students to admire and emulate. The program demonstrates to students the relationship between the education they receive at Sun Prairie High School and success in life.