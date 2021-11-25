As part of the Dane County Humane Society's Giving Tuesday celebration, supporters will learn more about the ringworm program, the F.I.T. Center, and how a kitten named Rudolph (above) left DCHS cured and with a new family.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is celebrating generosity and community support on the global day of giving, Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and participating organizations seek to inspire people to give back in an impactful way to causes they support.
Throughout the day, DCHS will share heartwarming stories of pets and wildlife who received care at the shelter thanks to the generous support of our community. These stories will include the tale of Rudolph, a kitten who received treatment for ringworm in the Maddie’s Felines in Treatment (F.I.T.) Center.
Ringworm historically was considered untreatable in shelter settings and often resulted in euthanasia. DCHS started a program in 2003 that would change everything. As part of the #GivingTuesday celebration, supporters will learn more about that program, the F.I.T. Center, and how Rudolph left the center cured and with his new family.
Thanks to a generous matching gift, donations made Saturday, Nov.27 through Tuesday, Nov. 30, will be doubled up to $20,000. The $20,000 matching gift is made possible by PetMeds and Bob Bartholomew. With the help of these matching gift challengers, DCHS is turning to the community to help us reach its largest donation goal ever -- $85,000.
“We are an independent non-profit that relies on the support of you – the members of our community," said DCHS Public Relations Coordinator Lisa Bernard.
"It's because of you and your support through donations and volunteering that we are able to help the thousands of animals that come through the doors of DCHS and our Wildlife Center,” Bernard added. “But there's still more work to be done. We appreciate all that you've given so far, and hope you'll donate to DCHS on Giving Tuesday so we can do even more.”
Visiting giveshelter.org/gt to contribute to the fundraiser, follow DCHS on Facebook and Instagram, sign up for the enewsletter, and check giveshelter.org for updates.
DCHS is a private, non-profit, community-supported organization and is not affiliated with any government agency or national animal welfare organization. DCHS provides compassion and care to thousands of pets, livestock, and wildlife each year. DCHS has an adoption guarantee, meaning all healthy or treatable animals can stay at DCHS as long as it takes to find a loving home.