Spring activities at Schumacher Farms

The spring calendar is packed full of fun things happening at Schumacher Farm Park! Classes have limited space or seating, so register soon.
Line dancing lessons are being held in the Center for Rural History each Monday in April, and registration is currently full! Instructor Nancy Vidlak is back to teach this workshop this year. Due to the high demand of these sessions, Vidlak will be offering another round in June. Registration to be set up soon.
Yoga instructor Sarah Dimick is continuing her monthly Yoga for Resilience series with a class titled "Yoga for Mother Earth" on April 6th. Register through Sarah's website. A great way to kick off spring, so get it on these last couple of sessions - one more will be held on May 4.
A new workshop coming on April 9 called "Bringing Old Tools Back to Work." This hands-on workshop focuses on refurbishing tools from rusted to ready to use and will be lead by Todd Fleming with the Low-Tech Institute. Registration required.
On April 21, there will be a free Butterfly Garden Design workshop. This workshop is in partnership with Waunakee's Monarch Pledge, which promotes awareness and conservation initiatives of the Monarch butterfly. Registration is now full. If you'd like to receive the workshop handouts, please contact the park office.
The annual Springtime on the Farm will be Sunday, April 24. This free, family-friendly event includes kite flying, yard games, hikes, and more. No registration, drop-ins welcome.
Cheesemaking class is back! Instructor, Dave Potter, from GetCulture Inc. will be holding a class on Beginner Cheesemaking - Fresh Mozzarella on May 15. Registration required.
May 4-6 will be the annual garage sale! Please read more information below.