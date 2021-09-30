Sun Prairie Public Library Connections October 2021

Children’s & Teen Services
Storytime
Join us for Small Fry Storytime on Mondays at 10 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel, and Storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the SPPL Storytime Facebook Group or on the SPPL YouTube Channel. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/storytimeinfo for up-to-date info.
Look for Pop-up Outdoor Family Storytimes, weather permitting, starting Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m..
K-5th Fun with Ms. Sammy
Join Ms. Sammy for all kinds of K-5th grade fun! Watch for 3rd-5th Grade Book Club, with optional Meet Ups Online. And don’t forget Gaming with Sammy Online! Program days/times are available on our event calendar, and registration is required.
Star Wars Reads Day Family Adventure Day
We'll be having a "Choose Your Own Adventure" craft buffet where you chose what you'd like to do, then take it home to make it! October 21-23, exact times to be announced.
Teen programs
Teen Book Club meets Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m.. Gaming with Melissa Online on Friday, Oct. 15 and 29 at 4 p.m.. Get crafty with Teen Creativity Club Online on Tuesday, Oct 19 at 4 p.m.. Tween Book Club Online starts Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. Teen programs are intended for grades 6-12 and require registration.
Adult Services
Genealogy 101
Tuesday, Oct. 5 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Looking to get started on your genealogical journey and learn how to discover your roots? Join us for an evening with Eleanor Brisko of Carlon Genealogical Services as she guides you through the basic beginning steps of researching family history, types of genealogical documents and records that can piece together a family member’s life, and resources that researchers can use both at home and at the library. Brisko has given lectures for the Wisconsin Historical Society and public libraries, genealogical societies, and family reunions across the country. She also teaches a graduate-level genealogy course for the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s iSchool. This program will be held via Zoom. To receive Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Genealogy Road Trip
Saturday, Oct. 9 10-11 a.m.
While it's exciting to find genealogical materials of our ancestors on online and in books, going to the locations where our ancestors lived truly connects us on a higher level. Cemetery treks are traditional, but they are just one location that mattered in our ancestors’ lives. In this presentation, Eleanor Brinsko, of Carlon Genealogical Services, LLC, will lead a search in looking at our genealogical documentation to bring to life a road trip of a lifetime, making helpful contacts, and some tips on having a successful journey. It’s time to retrace the steps that our ancestors took! This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org. Please note: this program will take the place of the Genealogy Group's usual monthly meeting.
Fermenting Vegetables
Tuesday, Oct. 12 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Make the most of this year's fall bounty, improve your health, and enjoy fermented vegetables all year long! Learn how to make sauerkraut, kim chi, and pickled vegetables, along with the equipment needed, troubleshooting tips, where to find resources for more information - and you'll also receive a few tasty recipes! Facilitated by registered dietician, Laura Poe Mathes.
This program will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Urban SUN: Black Voices Book Club
Sunday, Oct. 24 3-4 p.m.
A monthly book club devoted to creating meaningful conversations about race by exploring works of contemporary and historical African-American authors. Discussions are led by Sun Prairie residents, Donna Mackey and Marilyn Ruffin. Get ready to get uncomfortable and get real! This month's book selection is “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho. Copies will be available at the library's Information Desk for those who register. This title may also be available in ebook or audio format from Overdrive/Libby or Hoopla. The Urban SUN book club will meet via Zoom until further notice. To receive the Zoom log in information, please register on the Events Calendar at www.sunlib.org.
Wisconsin Poltergeists
Thursday, Oct. 28 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Poltergeists. They're not your typical ghosts. Throughout world history their violent and sometimes nonsensical manifestations have kept witnesses guessing. What invisible forces are behind these destructive rampages? Many different explanations have surfaced over the centuries. Learn about poltergeists through newly uncovered local cases in Milwaukee and beyond. Presented by award-winning paranormal investigator and founder of American Ghost Walks, Allison Jornlin. To view, watch on Facebook Live on the Sun Prairie Public Library Facebook Page at 6:30 p.m.The video will be on the library's Facebook page after the event.
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Monday nights from 4-6 p.m. at Rolling Prairie apartments, The Element on Main apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools, The Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, and the Sun Prairie YMCA. Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more! Masks are required. Staff will have free masks available upon request.
Mondays:
Rolling Prairie Apartments - 415 S. Bird St.
4 - 4:30 p.m.
The Element on Main Apartments - 102 Park Circle
4:40 - 5:15 p.m.
Vandenburg Heights Park - 1020 Vandenburg St.
5:25 - 6 p.m.