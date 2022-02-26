10 Years AgoFeb. 23, 2012
After months of hard labor, the Habitat for Humanity home is completed. A celebration for the new owners of the house will be held Friday, Feb. 17.
After months of preparation, the Sun Prairie High School Co-ed Cheer Team were rewarded Feb. 11 when they were named the 2012 Universal Cheerleading Association National Champions in the Large Varsity Co-ed division.
Kobussen Bus Company hosted its annual Bus Driver Appreciation Event on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
In a surprise ceremony with students and staff on Friday, Feb. 17, Patrick Marsh Middle School was named the 2011-12 Wisconsin Middle School of Excellence for Medium-Sized Schools by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators.
BIRTHS: Boys to Tommy and Theresa Kempfer, Feb. 9; Nathan and Kristen Heiking, Dec. 30.
DEATHS: Ronald C. Syverud, 83, Feb. 19. Wilbert F. Roesler, 93, Feb. 13.
25 Years AgoFeb. 27, 1997
Second District Congressman Scott Klug visited Westside Elementary School to award custodian Penny Scherf, who received Klug’s “Friend of Education” award.
The Madison Area Builders Association will present its 1997 Home Products Show Feb. 28-March 2 at the Dane County Expo Center, where five Sun Prairie merchants will be exhibitors.
During the Donkey Basketball game at Sun Prairie High School’s gym last Tuesday night, principal Jim Gottinger, pictured, tries to get into position. The game was a benefit to raise money for the Junior Prom.
BIRTHS: Girls to Lisa and Michael Popke, Feb. 10; Jay and Tammy Weiss, Feb. 18. A boy to Terri and Brian Lamprech, Feb. 20.
DEATHS: Charles Derra, 81, Feb. 19. Sylvester “Bub” Hulsizer, 81, Feb. 24. Milton F. Meyer, 81, Feb. 18.
50 Years AgoFeb. 22, 1972
A new FM radio station is being added to Sun Prairie. The station is targeted to be on the air sometime around March 15 and is owned by Garvin Cremer of the Wisconsin Cheeseman. It will be headquartered in an addition to the Cheeseman building.
Emotions boiled over Monday night in a stormy two-and-a-half-hour session in the Cottage Grove Town Hall when the subject up for discussion was Browndale, a project involving emotionally disturbed youth planned for a Cottage Grove farm.
Area farmers met with the Governor last Thursday and told him how they felt about their taxes and the present system of investment. Governor Lucey listened and said some things the farmers wanted to hear and some things they did not like.
H&R Block opened its new office in the Noland Sports Center building at 817 W. Main Street.
Eighty children of the Sun Prairie area will appear in the first performance of the Holliman School of Ballet on March 3 and 4.
At a forensics tournament held in Milwaukee, the Sun Prairie High School team placed fourth out of 23 schools. Cathy Fielder won a second-place trophy in the public address category.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. James Biersach, Feb. 17; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ziegler, Feb. 19. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kienots, Feb. 18.
75 Years AgoFeb. 27, 1947
Theodore Chase was named chair of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce.
Reinhold F. Fox, who attended high school here during the 1930s, is now principal and coach at Avoca, and next year will serve as principal at Spring Green.
The main building of the F.L. Chase Lumber Co. in DeForest was destroyed by fire on Feb. 14. The loss was estimated at $38,000.
Pvt. Stephen Krajcois now stationed in Yokohama.
Cpl. Robert J. Seltzner is editor of the Etis News in Oberammergau, Germany.
Partially disabled combat wounded veterans of World War II can again re-enlist in the grade held at a time of discharge until the 31st of March. Gerald Reininger is the local civilian recruiter in Sun Prairie.
The ”We Say What We Think Club” (ladies of the area) in their February broadcast spoke of what can be done to encourage children to attend high school.
WEDDING: Betty J. Compton and Edward W. Becker, Feb. 22.
DEATH: Mrs. Amelia Miller, 80, Feb. 19.
100 Years AgoMarch 2, 1922
During the week of March 5-12, special collections will be taken for relief of the starving Russians in the Volga Valley.
Thirty-four people perished when the U.S. Blimp, Roma, exploded in Norfolk, Va.
The Pastime Theater will again be open to the public in a short time. Some remodeling is necessary because of the enlarging of the lunchroom adjoining the theater. (The theater was located on Main Street that is now the site of the downtown Bank of Sun Prairie in 2022.)
The district basketball tournament will be held in Madison on March 10 and 11 in the YMCA gymnasium.
The first Baby Clinic was held in Sun Prairie last Friday and 26 preschool children were examined. Twenty mothers stayed for the discussion after the examination.
The men of the Methodist Church will give a 35 cents supper on March 9. The menu: Roast beef, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, baked beans, pickles, white bread, nut bread, fruit jello, cake and coffee.
In the East Bristol area, A.J. Klubertanz is the owner of a fine new phonograph.
In the Deansville school a Social Center meeting will be held on Friday, March 10. The programs will consist of a play entitled “Practical Use for Peddlers.” Songs, Recitations, Current Events Review, Talks and another play, “Uncle Hiram’s Cold.” Lunch will be served after the program. Bring your own cups.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Leo P. Link, Feb. 28.
125 Years AgoFeb. 25, 1897
On Wednesday, Feb. 24, a $10,000 fire destroyed the old Miller and Statz Hardware Store in McMurran’s building at the Cornes block. The fire originated from the chimney in the attic…being a frame structure and thoroughly dry, the fire spread rapidly, and the building was a mass of flame…Mrs. C.M. Britton occupied the Cornes block as a millinery store and succeeded in saving her stock and household goods.
The postmaster, W.N. Mosel, advertises that there are eleven unclaimed letters at the post office. The names and addresses are published.
Advertisement: I will make to measure good serviceable calf boots for $3.50. Will take oats, hay or cash. C.A. Sawyer.
The dance given at the City Hall on Washington’s birthday was one of the largest and best attended parties given this winter, 105 numbers being sold.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. William McIlwain, recently.
DEATH: Mrs. Phillip Fischer, Feb. 19.