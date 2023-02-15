I had never seen a “Magic Mike” movie before “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The franchise’s first two installments both missed out on the domestic box office crown in their respective opening weekends in 2012 and 2015, thus not warranting reviews from me.

Ironically, “Last Dance” made less money in its opening weekend than either of its predecessors, but those opened in the more blockbuster-y summer season instead of the void that is Super Bowl weekend.