Sun Prairie High School presents "Mamma Mia!"

In this five time Tony nominated musical “Mamma Mia”. performed by Sun Prairie High School, one bride’s hunt to find her father brings many hilarious and unexpected surprises. Shows run April 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m,, with matinees April 24 and May 1 at 2 p.m.
A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. An unforgettable trip down the aisle, in a Greek island paradise.
“This is one of the biggest shows we've done yet,” said Jerry Award winning Director and
Choreographer Marsha Heuer “It's the last show for Sun Prairie High School as a unified school, before we split into Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.” Heuer further explained that this production is a welcome return to traditional live theater. “I want audience members to find joy in the music and dance and have an escape for a little bit. I think after a year like we've had with the pandemic, it's nice that we get to see live theatre again and actually experience it.”
Sophie Sheridan is one day from marrying her fiancée, Sky. All is ready to go except one important detail…She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but has never met him. She doesn't even know who he is.
After searching for clues in her mother’s old diary, she discovers and invites three men who all have the possibility to be her father.
When they all arrive, Sophie’s mother, Donna, is forced to confront a past she's managed to keep quiet for more than 20 years while helping her daughter celebrate the biggest day of her life. With iconic ABBA songs including Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, and The Winner Takes It All.