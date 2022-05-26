The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District recently announced this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie.
Events begin June 2 and continue with the Great Race-related events on June 23, continuing with Adventure Day on July 14 and the Wild Rumpus Circus on July 28, with a concluding Sing-along in Cannery Square event on Aug. 11.
Event details include:
June 2, 5-7 p.m. Dine in the Dream Park and Dueling Pianos -- Firemen’s Park in the Prairie Dream Park, located at 415 Park St. on the grounds of Angell Park, hosts this event where attendees can expect to find local Downtown restaurants selling select items from their menu.
Participating restaurants include Beans ‘n Cream Coffeehouse, Rosati’s Pizza, Glass Nickel Pizza, and Salvatore’s Tomato Pies. Restaurants will donate 10% of food sales to the Dream Park (food ticket sales are cash only, so please plan accordingly).
Two Birds duo of Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse Tobia will perform Dueling Pianos. Dueling Pianos is a format where there are two pianists / singers accept song requests from the audience.
Requests can be made prior to the event by visiting The Piano Gal Shop’s Facebook page to request a song.
Also at the event, Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting. Enjoy story time yoga and the first 100 families will receive a beach ball from the Bank of Sun Prairie. The Sun Prairie Library’s Dream Bus is also participating.
Parking for the event will be in the lower level portion of Fireman’s Park, because all event activities will take place in the Dream Park’s parking lot.
Thursday, June 23, 11:45 a.m.- 3 p.m., The Great Race at Angell Park, and 5-8 p.m., Classic Cars on Market Street and Cannery Square -- The Great Race is driving into Downtown Sun Prairie and over 100 antique cars are stopping at Angell Park for lunch. See the cars up close (the Sun Prairie Lions Club is handling car parking for the event) and chat with drivers at Angell Park or watch them drive through town on Main Street.
Car enthusiasts are invited to attend Classic Cars in the evening to show off their own vehicles and/or admire other antique vehicles on Market Street and Cannery Square. The Classic Cars event is free to attend and/or to participate in the car show.
Elvis tribute artist, Tony Rocker, will be entertaining with Elvis cover songs and Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be onsite with caricature drawings. Stop by the Sun Prairie Library’s Dream Bus, which will also be at the event.
July 14, 2:30-7 p.m., Adventure Day in Support of Sunshine Place, In Memory of Captain Cory Barr -- Adventure Day is back for its second year in Downtown Sun Prairie.
Pick up a map and a bag at the Bank of Sun Prairie from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and explore downtown Sun Prairie businesses by visiting the locations on the map.
After visiting all or some of the locations on the map, attendees are encouraged to submit their map at Sun Prairie Fire Station #1, located at 135 N. Bristol St. in downtown Sun Prairie, to enter for a chance to win various prizes.
Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr approached Sunshine Place with the idea to host a scavenger hunt as a way to raise money for the nonprofit in 2018. Help support Cory’s dream by participating in Adventure Day and donating to Sunshine Place by going online to https://sunshineplace.org/i-want-to-help/
July 28, 5-7 p.m., Wild Rumpus Circus in Cannery Square -- The Wild Rumpus Circus will have stilt walkers on hand from 5-5:30 p.m., a live performance of comedy, juggling, and clowning by Jacob Mills from 5:30-6 p.m., and “Try the Circus” street fair from 6-7 p.m.
Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be available to apply waterproof glitter tattoos.
August 11, Sing-along in Cannery Square -- The Two Birds duo of Hansen and Tobia return to downtown Sun Prairie to provide musical entertainment during the annual sing-along with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes. Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on hand with balloon sculpting and waterproof glitter tattoos.
The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is sponsored in part by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Forever Yours Jewelry.
The Streets of Sun Prairie event series is designed to offer a variety of entertainment and engaging activities throughout Downtown Sun Prairie that hopefully appeals to a wide range of people and encourages residents and visitors to explore Downtown Sun Prairie before and after all of the events.
Follow Downtown Sun Prairie on Facebook for more event details at www.facebook.com/downtownsunprairie.