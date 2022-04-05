A friend, a lover, a mom, a brother— any of them can be your best friend.
Sun Prairie writer Pat Zietlow Miller’s bestie is her twin sister, Pam; after all, they’ve known each other since day one.
The duo’s bond inspired the author’s newest book, “When I’m With You,” launched on Amazon and in book stores earlier this month.
“This book is about people in your life that just get you and like you just the way you are, and everything is better when they are around,” Miller said.
With vibrant, playful illustrations of Eliza Wheeler, the Sun Prairie author challenged herself to distill the power of friendship into a mere 600-700 words.
“Writing a children’s book is almost like Sudoku, but with words,” Miller said. “You have a limited amount of words and need to fit them in a specific spot and it needs to make sense. That’s my favorite part, the challenge of that.”
It’s a skill that she’s mastered since her first book, “Sophie’s Squash,” came out in 2013. Miller was a communication executive at American Family Insurance at the time but always toyed with the idea of writing a children’s book.
“I thought about doing it for years but never moved closer to my goal,” she added. “I realized that if I didn’t try it I would regret it when I was 80 years old.”
“I started reading gobs and gobs of children’s books and was writing really bad drafts of books,” Miller recalled.
But she wasn’t deterred by the 162 publisher’s rejection letters, instead, the feedback fine-tuned the next draft and the next draft.
It was Miller’s daughter who spurred the idea for “Sophie’s Squash,” the tale of a little girl who goes with her mom to the farmers market to pick out a squash.
But instead of the vegetable landing on a dinner plate, the little girl draws a face on it and names it Bernice, forging a bond with her new friend.
A dozen books later, with one on the New York Times bestseller list, Miller last year decided to concentrate on writing full-time. It’s made her a lot happier, she said, but it wasn’t without some anxiety.
“Even though writing children’s books is awesome, if you don’t write Harry Potter or the Hunger Games, you don’t really make quit-your-day-job money, but my books are doing really well and I have more coming out,” Miller said.
The Sun Prairie wordsmith has six books set for release this year. There’s “Lupe Lopez: Rock Star Rules” a tale of a kindergartner with ambitions to be the drummer in KISS but comes up against the school rules.
“She learns that even rockstars have rules they need to follow,” said Miller, who paired up with her author friend, e.E. Charlton-Trujillo to write the book.
Illustrator Eliza Wheeler has created the art for three of Miller’s books. Publishers decide who will illustrate books and Miller is always delighted when she gets the first drafts.
“I’m not an artist, so I get paired with a different artist for each book and it’s always wonderful to see how a really talented, creative person interprets what I wrote,” she added.
Through the years, Miller has touched on complex issues in kid lit.
“Not So Small” is Miller’s protest picture book about how important it is for even one person to speak up.
In each book, Miller focuses on emotions. That’s why the Sun Prairie-based author has both kid and adult fans. One parent emailed Miller to tell her she cried in line at Barnes and Nobles when she started reading Miller’s book that she was buying for her child.
“That is my goal to write for both kids and adults,” she said. “ I think the best picture books do that; they speak of some universal conditions that anyone can relate to.”
Stories, words and verses come to the Sun Prairie author in the shower, or when she’s shopping at the grocery store — she often checks out employee’s name tags to get inspiration for her character’s names. Observation, wordsmith skills and editing are the keys to a good story, she said.
The kid lit author has plans for a chapter book next.
“That will be a challenge,” she said. “It’s a totally different game writing for older kids, but I think I have to give it a try.”
It’s the same message Miller gives both her adult and kid fans.
“It’s important to realize, especially for kids, that you are not going to be awesome the first time you do something, you need to work at building your skill level,” she said. “And if you love something and it’s really, really important to you, don’t give up.”