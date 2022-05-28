Two years after the production was first scheduled to open, a special group of young actors is bringing a version of the popular Broadway musical “The Music Man” to the stage in Sun Prairie.
Performances of The Penguin Project of SPCT’s production of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man JR are June 17 to 19 at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center.
A toe-tapping crowd pleaser, “The Music Man JR.” features iconic songs, plus a story full of warmth, wit and good old-fashioned romance. Bringing the story to life is a cast comprised entirely of young actors with special needs. They are joined on stage by peer mentors who volunteer to work side-by-side with the actors and provide assistance only if needed.
“Everyone in our creative community is excited to be together for rehearsals and performances again. Watching the artists and mentors work together to learn lines, blocking and choreography is a magical experience,” said Program Director Betsy Wolfe.
“We can’t wait for the community to experience this truly special production,” Wolfe added. “So much more than a show, it’s a celebration of what people can accomplish if given the opportunity.”
Based on the story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, “The Music Man JR” tells the story of fast-talking, traveling salesman Harold Hill.
When Hill arrives in River City, Iowa, he doesn’t plan to stick around. To sell his band instruments and uniforms, he quickly cons the town into believing he can teach children to play musical instruments overnight.
The only problem? He doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.
The Penguin Project of SPCT will present Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man JR.” on June 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and June 19 at 2 p.m. Performances will be held at the Sun Prairie East High School Performing Arts Center at 888 Grove St. in Sun Prairie.
General admission tickets cost $16 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $11 for children and students.
Tickets may be purchased prior to the performances online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com or in-person at The Piano Gal Shop in downtown Sun Prairie. Tickets will also be sold at each performance.
Established in 2004, The Penguin Project has evolved into a national program with 43 chapters throughout the United States. The Sun Prairie Civic Theatre chapter was the ninth chapter. The program provides a supportive environment for youth with disabilities to explore their creative talents. Learn more about Penguin Project at penguinproject.org.
SPCT is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience. Individuals interested in getting involved or supporting the organization can learn more at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.
“The Music Man JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI which can be found online at www.mtishows.com.