Sun Prairie-based Nine Thirty Standard — featuring (from left) Dawn Loy, Jim Anderson, Amy Anderson and Jerry Fitzpatrick — are scheduled to perform during the Concerts in the Park series Tuesday, July 19 in Wetmore Park.
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department recently announced this summer’s Concerts in the Park, presented by the Bank of Sun Prairie.
The concerts will take place every Tuesday evening at Wetmore Park, which is located at 555 North St., and are open to the public.
Free crafts for kids will be available as well as food and beverages available for purchase.
The 2022 Concerts in the Park Series includes:
• June 7, 5-7 p.m. – Summer Kick Off & Sun Prairie Area Community Band, performing traditional and contemporary band music.
• June 14, 6-8 p.m. — Random Maxx, performing pop and rock music.
• June 21, 6-8 p.m. — Soggy Prairie, performing bluegrass. The homegrown band returns to the Concerts in the Park series to culminate Make Music Sun Prairie Day/
• June 28, 6-8 p.m. — Depot. Express, performing classic rock music.
• July 12, 6-8 p.m. — Sista Sensi, performing reggae music.
• July 19, 6-8 p.m. — Nine Thirty Standard performs blues, country and rock music favorites. Nine Thirty Standard’s appearance is sponsored by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center
• July 26, 6-8 p.m. — Marta Hansen and Clarisse Tobia with the Piano Gal Shop perform dueling pianos music.
• August 2, 6-8 p.m. — Sammy Ray & Friends wiill perform 1990’s cover music.
• August 9 — Family Night, 5:30-6:15 p.m., David Landau will perform children’s music, and from 6:30-7:30 p.m. the Sun Prairie Area Community Band returns to perform traditional and contemporary band music.
• August 16, 6-8 p.m. — Blue Olives perform blues music in Wetmore Park.
• August 23, 6-7 p.m. — The Sun Prairie Area Community Band performs traditional and contemporary band music to round out the Concerts in the Park series.
The 2022 Concerts in the Park are sponsored in part by TDS Telecom, West Prairie Dental, Tipsy Cow, Josh Erickson – American Family Insurance, Herzing University, and District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie.
Follow Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation, and Forestry on Facebook or online for event details at