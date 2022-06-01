The Sun Prairie Public Library has a wide variety of events planned in June — with everything from Juneteenth to the return of the Summer Reading Program and more!
This month’s events include:
Juneteenth Celebration -- On Friday, June 17 from 1:30-3 p.m., celebrate Juneteenth with the Sun Prairie Public Library and their partners, City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Community Schools, Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators, Sun Prairie YMCA, SPPL Urban SUN Black Voices Book Club Facilitators, and Sun Prairie Boys and Girls Club.
The event will begin in the Community Room with a big screen reading of the picture book “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” written by Alice Faye Duncan and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo.
The picture book reading will be followed by an exciting community art activity led by Auzzie Dodson, an interdisciplinary Cultural Creator currently studying Art under the First Wave Program at UW Madison.
Juneteenth festivities will conclude with an ice cream social and outdoor games and activities on the library lawn.
Feel free to bring along a favorite piece of fabric, 8”x8” square. If you don’t have one, the library will have plenty of supplies on hand.
Thanks to the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation for funding this event and to JJ Stitches for their in-kind fabric donation. All ages are welcome.
Registration for Juneteenth is recommended. To register, visit the Sun Prairie Library’s Events Calendar online at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Children’s & Teen Services
Summer 2022 Reading Program -- There’s a reading program for everyone – babies through teens! Register for the Summer Reading Program in person or online anytime between June 1 and Aug. 6.
Record your reading on a paper log or in the Beanstack app. Track by books (titles) or by minutes (time) – whatever works best for you. The more you read, the more prizes you earn. Complete 80 books or 12 hours to earn all the prizes, a pass to the Library Pool Party in August, and your “Library Champion” sign. Visit https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org/summer-reading-program for more details.
Summer Reading Kick-Off -- On Tuesday, June 7, activities start at 2 p.m., with Miller & Mike at 4 p.m. Starting at 2 p.m., have fun with games, snow cones, crafts and activities both inside and outside the library. It’s also a great time to register for the Summer Reading Program.
At 4 p.m., the show starts. Crowd favorites Miller & Mike are full of energy and lots of fun with juggling, circus skills, audience participation and more. This show will be outside, next to the Library. Recommended for all ages. Everyone is welcome to this program that lasts approximately 45 minutes.
The kick-off is sponsored by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.
Adult Services
Adult Summer Reading Program -- From June 1 — August 31, 2022, log your reading time and complete activities to earn virtual badges. Every badge you receive earns you tickets to enter into prize drawings! Track your reading and other activities via Beanstack: https://sunprairiepubliclibrary.beanstack.com/reader365.
As you log your reading and activities, you earn “badges” and enter to win prizes. Drawings for all prizes will be held at the end of the Summer Reading Program. Winners will be notified by telephone or email the week of Sept. 5 and must pick up their prizes at the library.
You can pre-register beginning Monday, May 23, and start logging on June 1.
Not able to participate online? Stop by the Information Desk for a paper reading & activity log.
Irish Fiddle Concert -- On Wednesday, June 1 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Library Community Room welcomes back a maestro of the Irish fiddle, Alan Ng, after a several year hiatus. Accomplished in a number of native Irish regional styles and repertoires, his music ranges from melodic and meditative to jaunty and jolly and are pure joy to listen to.
Fun for everyone, no matter their age! Registration is not required; however, if you would like to receive a reminder email the day before the program, please register on the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com .
The event is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Indigenous Territory Chocolate & Medicinal Plant Tour (Virtual) -- On Thursday, June 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., take a walk into a Costa Rican forest. Known as the province of Limon, participants will travel deep into the country’s southern Caribbean region to meet the Bribri, Costa Rica’s largest indigenous population. Learn about their ancient culture, experience first-hand the old fashioned way to produce chocolate, and discover the Bribri’s expertise about the healing power of medicinal plants.
This event will be a ‘live-in-real-time’ tour, led by experienced travel guide and proprietor of Enjoy Virtual Tours Costa Rica, Alejandro Cano Ospiro. This virtual event will be held via Zoom. To receive the Zoom log in information, visit our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com.
Dismazed and Driven: Book Reading with Diane Nilan -- On Wednesday, June 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., the Library Community Room hosts this event.
Since 2005, Diane Nilan has traveled the United States documenting the pervasive and underestimated problem of homelessness in our country. Join Nilan for a reading and discussion of her book “Dismazed and Driven: My Look at Family Homelessness in America” an account of her work and travel experience, followed by a screening of her short film “Not Homeless Enough” which features the stories of four families in Madison and Dane County who have experienced homelessness.
This program is presented by the Doubled Up Workgroup, a workgroup of the Homeless Services Consortium, in partnership with the Sun Prairie Public Library.
The program will close with a community conversation about what is happening locally, and what work still needs to be done.
Battling Injustice in Mississippi-- On Wednesday, June 22 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Library Community Room welcomes Eddie and Mary Sue Short, two Freedom Fighters in the Civil Rights Movement during the pressure cooker of violent white resistance in 1960’s Mississippi. The Shorts will share their experience assisting the Black community to register to vote, fight poverty, and ensure that “public” facilities were truly open to the public.
Despite receiving death threats and being jailed several times, they remained committed to the cause. Their story was recently chronicled in the book, “A Small Town Rises.”
Copies of the book will be available for purchase following the presentation. Registration for this program is not required, but recommended if you would like to receive a confirmation email the day before the event. Please register on the library’s Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com. This program is funded by the Friends of Sun Prairie Public Library.
Foreign Film Night: Luzzu -- On Monday, June 27 6:30-8:30 p.m., the Library Community Room hosts the screening of this movie considered by critics to be one of the best foreign films of 2021, and winner of the Sundance Jury Prize thanks to the powerful lead performance of real life Maltese fisherman and nonprofessional actor, Jesmark Scicluna.
Luzzu is the story of a man faced with an agonizing choice. He can repair his leaky luzzu, a traditional, multi-colored wooden fishing boat, in the hopes of eking out a meager living at sea for his wife and newborn son, just as his father and grandfather did before him.
Or, he can decommission it in exchange for an EU payout and risk entering the sinister black-market operation responsible for decimating the Mediterranean fish population — and the livelihoods of the local families who depend on it.
This film is not rated and is 94 minutes long.
Registration for this event is not required, but recommended if you would like to receive a reminder email the day before. Register on our Events Calendar at https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com
Dream Bus Bookmobile
Beginning June 24, join the Dream Bus bookmobile on Friday afternoons at The Element on Main apartments, Rolling Prairie apartments, and Vandenburg Heights Park, in collaboration with Sun Prairie Community Schools.
Sign up for a library card, check out free books, music, and movies, access free Wi-Fi and resources, and more!
Fridays: The Element on Main Apartments — 102 Park Circle, 11 – 11:45 a.m.; Rolling Prairie Apartments — 415 S. Bird Street from 12 – 12:45 p.m. ; Vandenburg Heights Park — 1020 Vandenburg St. from 1- 1:45 p.m.
The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive; for more information about these and other programs — including the Sun Prairie Library expansion project — check out the library’s website at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org .