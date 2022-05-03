The Sun Prairie Public Library shares its recommendations for new and entertaining books each month. The May Goodreads column includes children’s books, fiction, non-fiction and large print recommendations:
Fiction“Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang -- Daiyu never wanted to be like the tragic heroine for whom she was named, revered for her beauty and cursed with heartbreak. But when she is kidnapped and smuggled across an ocean from China to America, Daiyu must relinquish the home and future she imagined for herself.
Over the years that follow, she is forced to keep reinventing herself to survive. From a calligraphy school, to a San Francisco brothel, to a shop tucked into the Idaho mountains, we follow Daiyu on a desperate quest to outrun the tragedy that chases her.
As anti-Chinese sentiment sweeps across the country in a wave of unimaginable violence, Daiyu must draw on each of the selves she has been-including the ones she most wants to leave behind-in order to finally claim her own name and story.
At once a literary tour de force and a groundbreaking work of historical fiction, “Four Treasures of the Sky” announces Jenny Tinghui Zhang as an indelible new voice. Steeped in untold history and Chinese folklore, this novel is a spellbinding feat. Also available in large print, on audio CD, and in Overdrive.
“One of Us Is Dead” by Jeneva Rose -- Opulence. Sex. Betrayal. Sometimes friendship can be deadly. Meet the women of Buckhead―a place of expensive cars, expensive houses, and toxic friendships. Shannon was once the queen bee of Buckhead, but she’s been dumped by her politician husband, and thus, dethroned. When he replaces her with a younger woman, Shannon sets out for revenge.
Crystal has stepped into Shannon’s old shoes. A young, innocent Texan girl, Olivia has waited years to take Shannon’s crown, but is clueless to what she’s up against. In order to take her rightful place, she’ll need to use every backstabbing, and manipulative trick in the book. Jenny owns Glow, the most exclusive salon in town and knows everyone’s secrets, but will she ever tell. Who will survive and who will wind up dead?
Also available on audio CD.
Nonfiction
“Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home” by Eric Kim -- An homage to what it means to be Korean American with more than 85 delectable recipes that explore how new culinary traditions can be forged to honor both your past and your present.
New York Times staff writer Eric Kim grew up in Atlanta, the son of two Korean immigrants. Food has always been central to his story, from Friday-night Korean barbecue with his family to hybridized Korean-ish meals for one. He shares these recipes alongside touching stories and stunning image.
Playful, poignant, and informative, “Korean American” also includes essays ranging from the life-changing act of leaving home and coming back, to what Thanksgiving means to a first-generation family both conceptually and culinarily--all the while teaching readers about the Korean pantry, the history of Korean immigration in America, and the importance of white rice in Korean cuisine.
“Nowhere for Very Long” by Brianna Madia -- A woman defined by motion, Brianna Madia bought a beat-up bright orange van, filled it with her two dogs Bucket and Dagwood, and headed into the canyons of Utah with her husband. “Nowhere for Very Long” is her deeply felt, immaculately told story of exploration—of the world outside and the spirit within. However, pursuing a life of intention isn’t always what it seems.
In fact, at times it was downright boring, exhausting, and even desperate—when Bertha overheated and she was forced to pull over on a lonely stretch of South Dakota highway; when the weather was bitterly cold and her water jugs froze beneath her as she slept in the parking lot of her office; when she worried about money, her marriage, and the looming question mark of her future.
But Brianna was committed to living a life true to herself, come what may, and that made all the difference.
Also available on audio CD and in Overdrive.
Large Print“City on Fire” by Don Winslow -- Providence, RI, 1986. Twenty-nine-year-old Danny Ryan is a hard-working longshoreman, loving husband, loyal friend, and occasional ‘muscle’ for the Irish crime syndicate that oversees much of the city. He yearns for something more and dreams of starting over fresh, someplace far away.
But when a modern-day Helen of Troy triggers a war between rival mob factions, Danny is embroiled in a conflict he can’t escape. Now it is up to him to step into the breach to protect his family, the friends who are closer to him than brothers, and the only home he’s ever known.
Also available on audio CD and on playaway.
“Finding Me” by Viola Davis -- In her book, you will meet a little girl named Viola who ran from her past until she made a life-changing decision to stop running forever. This is her story, from a crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the stage in New York City, and beyond.
“This is the path I took to finding my purpose but also my voice in a world that didn’t always see me,” Davis wrote.
“As I wrote ‘Finding Me’, my eyes were open to the truth of how our stories are often not given close examination. We are forced to reinvent them to fit into a crazy, competitive, judgmental world,” Davis wrote.
“So I wrote this for anyone running through life untethered, desperate and clawing their way through murky memories, trying to get some form of self-love. For anyone who needs reminding that a life worth living can only be born from radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be you,” Davis added.
Also available on audio CD.
Audiobooks“An Honest Lie” by Tarryn Fisher -- When Rainy reluctantly agrees to a girls’ weekend in Vegas, she’s prepared for an exhausting parade of shots and slot machines. But after a wild night, her friend Braithe doesn’t come back to the hotel room. And then Rainy gets the text message, sent from Braithe’s phone: someone has her.
But Rainy is who they really want, and Rainy knows why. What follows is a twisted, shocking journey on the knife-edge of life and death. If she wants to save Braithe--and herself--the only way is to step back into the past. Also available in large print and in Hoopla.
“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub -- On the eve of her 40th birthday, Alice’s life isn’t terrible. She likes her job, even if it isn’t exactly the one she expected. She’s happy with her apartment, her romantic status, her independence, and she adores her lifelong best friend. But her father is ailing, and it feels to her as if something is missing.
When she wakes up the next morning she finds herself back in 1996, reliving her 16th birthday. But it isn’t just her adolescent body that shocks her, or seeing her high school crush, it’s her dad: the vital, charming, 40-something version of her father with whom she is reunited.
Now armed with a new perspective on her own life and his, some past events take on new meaning. Is there anything that she would change if she could?
Also available in large print and in Overdrive.
Teen“Major Detours” by Zachary Sergi -- The summer before college, Amelia, Chase, Cleo, and Logan are on the first leg of their road trip inspired by the unique tarot deck that Amelia inherited from her grandmother.
Their trip — full of visiting occult shops, bonding and sightseeing — takes a major detour as the friends discover that their tarot deck is more valuable, and coveted, than they could’ve ever imagined.
As the friends race to finish a mystical scavenger-hunt across the West coast and uncover the mysteries of their tarot deck, the reader will decide where to go next and how the story will end — including the romantic pairings.
Also available in Overdrive.
“The Rumor Game” by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaportra -- At Foxham Prep, a posh private school for Washington, D.C.’s elite, a rumor gains momentum as it collects followers on social media, pulling three girls into its path--Bryn, who wants to erase all memories of the mistake she made last summer; cheer captain Cora, who desperately wants to believe in her boyfriend’s faithfulness; and shy Georgie, newly hot after a summer at fat camp and ready to reinvent herself--but who can stop a dangerous rumor once it takes on a life of its own?
Also available in Hoopla.
Children’s“Barakah Beats” by Maleeha Siddiqui -- It’s Nimra Sharif’s first time going to public school. Nimra’s nervous, but as long as she has her best friend, Jenna, by her side, she figures she can take on just about anything. Unfortunately, middle school is hard. The teachers are mean, the schedule is confusing, and Jenna starts giving hijab-wearing Nimra the cold shoulder around the other kids.
Desperate to fit in and save her friendship with Jenna, Nimra accepts an unlikely invitation to join Barakah Beats, a band made up of popular eighth-grade boys. The only problem is, Nimra was taught that music isn’t allowed in Islam, and she knows her parents would be disappointed in her.
So she devises a plan: join the band just until she wins Jenna back, then quit before her parents find out. But Nimra’s lies quickly start to unravel. And as she grows to care about her bandmates, Nimra has to decide whether to betray her new friends or herself.
Also available in Hoopla.
“The Katha Chest” by Radhiah Chowdhury -- Asiya loves to visit Nanu’s house and rummage through her katha chest filled with quilts that tell stories about the bold and brave women in Asiya’s family.
The Sun Prairie Public Library is located at 1350 Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie; check out more information online at https://www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org.