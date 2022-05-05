Dozens of local organizations that promote community arts, history, and culture are receiving “Dane Arts” grants, County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission announced recently.
Fifty-nine project grant requests totaling $95,400 were recently awarded in cycle 1 for “Dane Arts” project grants in 2022 — including one grant that has a special Sun Prairie High School connection.
The “Dane Arts” grants are funded by county dollars in conjunction with private donations from the Endres Manufacturing Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.
This year, Dane County’s Dane Arts will award over $180,000 in public-private funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, individuals, and municipalities for arts, cultural, and local history projects and programs offered countywide.
One of the grants awarded was $1,327 to Madison Bach Musicians Inc. The group will perform Italian Baroque Masters concerts on Oct. 1 and 2 at Holy Wisdom Monastery in the Town of Westport. The Oct. 1 concert will also be live-streamed for ticketed patrons—available on-demand October 1-17.
On Friday morning, Sept. 30th, Madison Bach Musicians will give a concert/discussion of the repertoire for students at Sun Prairie East High School, which is located at 888 Grove St.
Another grant will feature Sun Prairie native Maggie Batterman’s choreography. Dance Wisconsin received a grant of $1,606 to perform original choreography created by non-resident choreographers Miye Bishop, Maggie Batterman, Isabella Linismero, Kyra Laster and Megan Schimke. These developing choreographers brought their original voices and set concert works on the Dance Wisconsin Company for the enjoyment of Dane County residents and all of Wisconsin.
No other first cycle Dane Arts grants have a Sun Prairie connection or include any Sun Prairie-based group or organization.
“We are fortunate to have so many creative artists call Dane County home,” said Parisi. “Through these grants and our continued partnerships, we’re able to promote and support the work of incredibly talented people and organizations in this community. Congratulations to this latest round of recipients.”
The next project grant deadline is Aug. 1, 2022 at 4 p.m.