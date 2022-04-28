This spring’s musical at Sun Prairie High School (the last production as a single unified School) is Mamma Mia, which struck me as an unlikely choice.
The popularity of the play is undeniable – it’s raked in millions of box office dollars during a lengthy Broadway and touring run, spawned a likable enough movie adaptation (but a terrible sequel) and reignited the inexplicable appeal of Swedish pop group ABBA.
But it’s hardly a classic – more a “flash in the pan” fad of a show that came along at the right time to capitalize on misty jukebox nostalgia of aging Boomers.
Today’s high schoolers were born in the early 2000s – why should they care about a bunch of superficial pop songs that peaked over four decades ago?
Just to be up front – I’ve never liked ABBA, or the show itself. I find the music to be saccharine euro-trash junk, barely holding up as show tunes, shoehorned in to serve a contrived, soapy plot.
But after seeing the show, I’m rethinking that.
There is so much talent and commitment on the stage at the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center, that it manages to overcome all of Mamma Mia’s flaws, and then some.
I’m probably biased (maybe everyone in Sun Prairie is), but I have a hard time imagining a drama production at the high school level that could be better than what I saw our hometown high school accomplish on opening weekend.
It’s a shame that drama isn’t competitive with other schools – if it was, I have no doubt that our performers would reach similar heights to what the Sun Prairie athletic teams have achieved recently.
Starting with Sarah Trejo, who positively sparkles as Sophie, the young bride whose wedding sets the play’s events in motion. She does most of the heavy lifting in Act 1, pulling off every solo and setting the bar high for what an audience should expect from high school talent.
No less impressive is Aleah Frank as Donna, inheriting the daunting task of taking on a character made famous by the legendary Meryl Streep. Frank brings a maturity and experience to the part, handling the challenges of emotional heft and big second act songs with equal success.
The leading men are all spectacularly cast – John Banks-George as the adventuring journalist Bill Austin, and Calvin Petri as the lovestruck Sam Carmicheal. Harry Bright is played by Oliver Herold, whose comedic sweetness evokes a young Jack Black, and deserves extra credit for a remarkably consistent British accent throughout.
My apologies to all of the other cast members, too numerous to name, who fill out the supporting roles with as much gusto as if they had the lead.
Kudos as well to the many behind-the-scenes crew and directors, who incorporate clever, inventive choreography (the mask & flippers number is a showstopper) and artfully crafted sets, lighting and music.
At the top, Director/Choreographer Marsha Heuer should get massive credit – her Jerry-award winning talent is a priceless asset to the Sun Prairie High School and community overall.
It’s a big production, filling the stage with a youthful, contagious exuberance. Contagiousness hasn’t always been a good thing lately, especially when you’re talking about sitting in a crowded theater.
It’s still impossible for many of us to experience events like this without thinking about the virus. Most (but not all) of the crowd on opening night was maskless, same with the cast.
The pandemic isn’t over, but there was a palpable sense of appreciation from the crowd for being at a live event watching young, healthy, (presumably vaccinated) kids, up close and personal, singing love songs face to face, droplets be damned.
The classes of 2022-24 lost precious years to virtual learning, lockdowns and quarantines – who can blame them for wanting to make up for lost time?
It’s easy to forget how young these kids really are, but the pandemic is a reminder of how high schoolers, despite not being old enough to drink a beer or serve their country, are still asked to confront very grown-up issues. Mamma Mia is a grown-up play, one that acknowledges very relevant issues of casual sex and broken relationships.
The Sophia character represents a younger generation, rejecting her mother’s preaching about female independence, instead pursuing “traditional” values by trying to force a reunion with her natural father at a “big white wedding.”
While the old people lament missed opportunities and debate personal freedom, it feels like the kids just want to get back to normal.
The new normal, and “traditional” values are very much up for debate in the play, as they are around the country. While I couldn’t be prouder of the students for the incredible singing, dancing, acting and production talent on display, I’m also proud of the Sun Prairie community.
I’ve seen no push back, only an outpouring of support for a show that has solidly PG-13 language, acknowledges the existence of alcohol and sex, includes a gay character and boys dressed as brides. While other places are banning books and discussion about so-called “controversial” subjects, Sun Prairie is totally cool allowing our kids to explore and express themselves in the arts. Good for us.
At its core, Mamma Mia is a show about acknowledging the challenges of the past and overcoming them to find hope for a brighter future ahead. Turns out it’s the perfect choice for a High School production in 2022.
Tickets are available to see Mamma Mia at the Sun Prairie High School Performing Arts Center April 29 – May 1st.
Andy Schoenherr is the host of “Roundabout Sun Prairie” on KSUN and “What Are We Building?” podcast and radio show on 103.5FM. He can be contacted via email at roundaboutsp@gmail.com